Paul Walker’s Daughter, 24, Bashed for Looking ‘Too Thin’ — Vin Diesel Tears up as She Stuns on Red Carpet

Vin Diesel took care of Meadow Walker after Paul Walker’s death.

Meadow grew into a beautiful girl but still had to endure criticism online.

Recently, she appeared on the red carpet, looking tremendous, and has proved herself a talented actress. Vin Diesel cried when he spoke about her.

Over the years, numerous celebrities have lost their lives at the height of their careers, leaving their fans shocked at their sudden departure and their co-stars reeling from the tragedy. One actor whose death resonated for years throughout his fandom and with his fellow stars was the “Fast & Furious” star Paul Walker.

After starring in numerous highly popular films and building strong bonds with many of his co-workers, Paul tragically passed away on November 30, 2013, after his friend, Roger Rodas, drove into a light pole and tree. The car reportedly caught on fire, costing both their lives.

One of the first people to speak out about Paul’s death was his close friend and co-star Vin Diesel. Having worked together on several films by the time Paul passed away, the two actors were remarkably close. Vin shared his feelings after losing his friend, saying it was like losing family.

But Meadow has proven to be a resilient young woman who paved her own path.

On the ninth anniversary of Paul’s passing, Vin took to Instagram to celebrate his friend’s life. In the post, he lamented losing Paul so young and noted that he still missed him.

Vin also spoke to Extra, saying the “Fast & Furious” franchise gave him much more than just the films. He confessed that he got to know many people, built meaningful relationships and found lasting love and friendships through the movies. He commented on loss, “We’re all mortals, but love is immortal.”

Besides building a friendship with Paul and many of his other co-stars, Vin became close with Paul’s daughter, Meadow Walker. After her father passed away, Vin and Meadow stayed in touch, sharing memories of Paul and trying to be there for each other. Vin revealed she’s always the first to wish him a happy Father’s Day.

According to the “Bloodshot” star, Meadow has become a large part of his family. She spends much time with his daughters, often playing with Vin’s youngest child, Pauline Sinclair — named after the actor’s late friend. Vin confessed that seeing Meadow with his kids helps him remember Paul. “I feel protective,” he added.

Undoubtedly, Vin played an integral part in Meadow’s life after she lost her father. The actor remained close to Meadow, supporting her whenever she needed someone to back her up. The two were so close that Meadow asked Vin to walk her down the aisle as she married Louis Thornton-Allen in October 2021.

Vin revealed he wasn’t the only one from his family whom Meadow wanted to be part of the ceremony. On Meadow’s special day, Vin strutted next to her as she approached the altar, while Hania Riley Sinclair, Vin’s daughter, looked radiant as Maid of Honor.

Vin marked the occasion with a photo of Meadow in her lovely wedding dress, standing next to the then-13-year-old Hania. Vin wrote, “The same angel that you helped me prepare for in the most beautiful way with your brotherly advice is the same angel that precious Meadow asked to be her Maid of Honor.”

It’s no wonder Meadow grew close to her godfather, Vin, and his children over the years. She was incredibly close to her dad after moving to Los Angeles to live with him permanently.

While Meadow spent her childhood on the beautiful beaches of her island home, Hawaii, with her Rebecca Soteros, her dad was trying to build a career as an actor. And when he finally found success with the “Fast & Furious” films, he brought his daughter to live with him. He was overjoyed to have her with him constantly, saying he missed having her around.

The two quickly became closer than ever, spending more time together than they could over the first few years of Meadow’s life. Paul revealed that he had to learn to listen when Meadow came to live with him, realizing all he had to do was sit back and let her share details about her life with him.

They shared an enviable relationship, and losing her dad was undoubtedly a huge blow. But Meadow has proven to be a resilient young woman who paved her own path. In 2021, Meadow was the face of Givenchy at their Autumn/Winter 21 runway show, having made her debut earlier.

That January, the then-22-year-old Meadow was selected as one of four models featured in Proenza Schouler’s pre-fall 2021 lookbook. Meadow’s fans were overjoyed, but there was little recognition in the industry. Later in 2021, however, Meadow stole the show with her black bob and confident strut down the runway.

After her appearance in Givenchy’s runway show, the model opened up about the experience. She noted how grateful she was for the chance to do something so remarkable, especially since her career started during the pandemic. Despite the entire world being in a state of panic, she managed to find her feet.

Although modeling is her passion, Meadow also dabbles in a few other fields. One endeavor the young model spends much time on is supporting various charities. After losing her father, Meadow started a charity in his honor, hoping to inspire others to take action in their community.

Meadow Was Criticized for Her Weight

Besides making waves as a model, Meadow founded the Paul Walker Foundation. The charity promotes the preservation of ocean life, rescues animals, and helps the less fortunate. Meadow shared that she started the charity to honor her father and keep his good work going.

The Paul Walker Foundation aims to inspire young people to take action against the destruction of the ocean’s biodiversity by educating them about the effects of humanity’s effect on the natural environment. They provide scholarships for teens aged 16 to 19 who have considerably impacted their local community.

Besides working with the Paul Walker Foundation, Meadow also partnered with Soma Sara, founding the Everyone’s Invited movement, which hopes to create awareness about sexual abuse. She also works with Pencils of Promise, which aims to build schools for underprivileged children.

Recently, Meadow has taken an active part in conservation efforts. In March 2023, Meadow joined Innoceana for a dive to assess the biodiversity of the ocean at Caño Island Biological Reserve. They ended up spotting numerous clownfish, among other marine life.

It has been revealed that Meadow will appear in the 10th installment of the “Fast & Furious” film franchise, titled “Fast X.”

Meadow shared the first day of her dive on Instagram, kicking the endeavor off with a video detailing their aim. She captioned the post, “Dive day 1 in Costa Rica 🇨🇷 with @innoceana 💙 Biodiversity inventory of sharks, turtles and fish on the reef 🦈🐢🐠”

Although many people applauded her efforts, there were also numerous negative comments and criticisms from other Instagram users. Many of Meadow’s dissenters have commented on her weight in the past, with one person writing, “Slenderwomen [sic].” In another post in May, more people commented on her figure:

“Oh, my goodness. I have been around people with eating disorders my whole life, and posts like this [are] terrible for those struggling with weight issues. You are extremely thin and look like your getting thinner.”

Similarly, many people questioned whether Meadow was too skinny and wondered whether she had an eating disorder. One person suggested that Meadow’s images of herself are harmful to teens struggling with their self-image. Another person simply commented, “Too skinny,” while one wrote, “You look hungry with that thin body of yours.”

Although numerous comments alluded to how thin Meadow looked, many fans praised the model for her look. One enthusiastic fan wrote, “Such a beautiful woman.” Others reciprocated the sentiment, with one stating, “YOU ARE STUNNING,” and another simply penning, “Stunning!”

Meadow Unexpectedly Stuns Public at Red Carpet

Meadow has impressed her family and fans over the years, making her debut as a model and keeping her father’s name alive through supporting causes he would have approved of. Recently, she even proved she inherited her dad’s acting talents after starring briefly in the latest installment of her dad’s franchise.

It has been revealed that Meadow will appear in the 10th installment of the “Fast & Furious” film franchise, titled “Fast X.” The model said it was an honor to work with people who have been with her since she was a little girl.

Meadow noted that she has been watching Vin and his co-stars since her dad starred in the first “Fast & Furious” film, snuggling up on set and seeing them work through the monitors. She was glad to have the opportunity to work alongside people who have been so dear to her throughout her life.

After appearing alongside the rest of the “Fast X” cast at the film’s premiere in Rome, Meadow confirmed that she would appear in a cameo. In an Instagram post, the model wrote how happy she was to work with people who knew her father so well. Meadow penned in the post’s caption:

“The first fast was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin [Diesel], Jordana [Brewster], Michelle [Rodriguez], Chris [“Ludacris” Bridges], and more on the monitors. Thanks to my dad, I was born into the fast family.”

Meadow’s godfather, Vin, also opened up about her cameo in the latest film while on the red carpet in Rome. He disclosed how incredibly proud he was of her for joining the rest of the cast and making the final movie memorable by honoring her dad.

In the interview with E! News, the actor also spoke about walking his goddaughter down the aisle and planning her wedding. He confirmed he had a hand in making Meadow’s wedding a success and keeping the details a secret.

As the interview commenced, the actor couldn’t suppress a broad smile as he spoke about his goddaughter. However, as the interview continued, he barely managed to hold back tears, first taking a moment to compose himself. As he started to talk, the emotion was audible in his voice, and his love for his late co-star’s daughter was evident. He gushed:

“I’m proud of the fact that she so beautifully wants to honor her father.”

The actor continued, “As a father, we hope that our children will honor us.” He has previously hinted at plans to bring Meadow and his own daughter into the “Fast & Furious” fold. At the “F9” premiere, Vin shared that denying the two girls the chance to make appearances in the franchise was difficult.

Although Pauline didn’t join her dad, Meadow, and the rest of the cast in “Fast X,” Vin was obviously more than happy to give his goddaughter a chance to join a project that was so important to her late father.