Paul Burrell of I’m a Celeb forms an unlikely friendship and reveals some strange nicknames with Shaun Ryder

PAUL Burrell has told of his unexpected friendship with Shaun Ryder — including their nicknames.

Former Royal Butler 64 said that the Happy Mondays 60 compared to him a cartoon astronaut from Toy Story movies.

Shaun Ryder has forged a surprise friendship with former Royal Butler Paul Burrell

Shaun Ryder and former Royal Butler Paul Burrell have formed a surprising friendshipRex

Paul said: “Shaun said, ‘You’re like Buzz Lightyear, you live on a different planet to me’.”

Shaun, he revealed, referred to him as Uncle Fester of the Addams Family.

Paul added: “We are the most unlikely pair.

“Me and Shaun are completely different spectrums.”

Paul cried after I’m A Celebrity’s bosses threw a cruel twist at the camp.

The former footman to Queen Elizabeth II and butler to Diana was reduced to tears on the show.

It was previously announced that this year there will be no public vote.

Paul Burrell says Shaun calls him Buzz Lightyear because it is like he is from a different planet

Paul Burrell said Shaun called him Buzz Lightyear as it was like he came from another planetRex

