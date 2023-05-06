Gisele bundchen is 42 years old and she looks stunning in this Jimmy Choo dress.

Entertainment

GISELE Bundchen is looking sassy in her tasselled gown.

The supermodel, 42, is the star of a new campaign for Jimmy Choo and shared snaps of it on Instagram with the caption: “Who is ready for summer?!”

Gisele Bundchen is looking better than ever despite her marriage hitting the rocks

Gisele looks better than ever, despite the breakdown of her marriageCredit: @jimmychoo

Following her separation from NFL superstar Tom Brady, she has immersed herself in work. This year, she starred in another Louis Vuitton campaign and was at the Met Gala last week.

She had been married to the athlete since 2009.

She strongly denied having given an ultimatum to the former New England Patriots or Tampa Bay Buccaneers, asking them to choose their football career over marriage.

Gisele called such characterizations “very hurtful” and “the craziest thing I’ve ever heard.” 

Gisele Bündchen, 42, wows in sexy tie-up dress after Tom Brady split
Gisele Bundchen's interview is a 'final call out' to Tom Brady, says expert

She added: “What’s been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle.

“It’s not so black and white.”

Brazilian beauty Gisele let her hair down at the Met Gala this week

Gisele, a Brazilian beauty, let her hair loose at this year's Met Gala

