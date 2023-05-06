Gisele bundchen is 42 years old and she looks stunning in this Jimmy Choo dress.

GISELE Bundchen is looking sassy in her tasselled gown.

The supermodel, 42, is the star of a new campaign for Jimmy Choo and shared snaps of it on Instagram with the caption: “Who is ready for summer?!”

2 Gisele looks better than ever, despite the breakdown of her marriage Credit: @jimmychoo

Following her separation from NFL superstar Tom Brady, she has immersed herself in work. This year, she starred in another Louis Vuitton campaign and was at the Met Gala last week.

She had been married to the athlete since 2009.

She strongly denied having given an ultimatum to the former New England Patriots or Tampa Bay Buccaneers, asking them to choose their football career over marriage.

Gisele called such characterizations “very hurtful” and “the craziest thing I’ve ever heard.”

She added: “What’s been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle.

“It’s not so black and white.”