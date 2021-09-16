Cameron Diaz And Drew Barrymore Hollywood A listers Reunite in latest Photos!

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz proved their friendship is stronger than ever after they shared a picture of themselves together.

Hollywood A-listers Drew, 46, and Cameron, 49, showed off their beauty with fans rushing to comment on how “natural” they looked.

Drew shared the picture of herself and Cameron to her 14.9million Instagram followers with the caption: “Bestie hour with my bestie poo!!”

One fan wrote: “Two stunningly gorgeous women!”, while another added: “U guys are too cute.”

Another person commented: “Gorgeous love how you’re embracing your age gracefully.”

A third said: “I love this, beauty without filters, and enhancers. This is what social media needs more of.”

A fourth commented: “I love that you are both so natural with no botox and filters!!! Aging naturally is amazing.”

While another simply said: “Cuties.”

Despite it being 21 years since Drew and Cameron starred in the hit franchise movie Charlie’s Angels alongside Lucy Liu in 2000.

The pair still seemed to be closer than ever after Cameron appeared on Drew’s latest TV offering The Drew Barrymore show.

It comes as Cameron admitted to having had Botox in the past but admitted it wasn’t for her.

She previously told Entertainment Tonight: “I’ve tried [Botox] before, where it was like [a] little tiny touch of something. It changed my face in such a weird way that I was like, ‘No, I don’t want to [be] like [that]’

“I’d rather see my face aging than a face that doesn’t belong to me at all.”

Most recently the Hollywood A-lister who is a mother-of-one revealed that she doesn’t plan on getting anything done anytime soon.

She told her pal Drew during an episode of The Drew Barrymore show: “I’ve never done any damage to my face, and I would prefer to avoid it.

“The thing that I do care about and I do feel is still relevant to my life is the face. I know myself. I’m a highly addictive person. I do one injection, I’m going to look like Jocelyn Wildenstein by Friday,” she said to the American star who has had a great amount of plastic surgery.

Meanwhile, Drew admitted that starting her own cosmetic brand Flower Beauty it has helped her get a better understand of her skin and embracing natural beauty.

She told Glamour UK: “Not messing with my face or chasing some unnatural beauty is a standard I live by,” she said. “I feel more human and more vulnerable every year of my life but I also know how to appreciate every year more and more too.”