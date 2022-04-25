Patricia Arquette Looked Like ’90s Prom Queen In Early Red Carpet Outfit

Patricia Arquette is well known for her acting abilities, earning an Oscar, several Emmys, and multiple SAG Awards during her career. Arquette’s time in Hollywood has made headlines over the years, so let’s take a look back at where it all began.

Arquette’s Recent Red Carpet Look

One of the actress’ recent red carpet appearances was for the 3rd Monte Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean. Arquette has been dedicated to environmental work for years, even forming GiveLove, a nonprofit supporting ecological sanitation and community development.

Monté Carlo, Principality of Monaco September, 26, 2019. Patricia Arquette at 3rd Monté-Carlo Gala for the global Ocean (Macri Roland/Shutterstock.com)

Arquette wore a stunning red gown to the gala, accessorizing with a small black clutch and matching glasses. Her glamorous look was perfect for the European charity event.

Her Whirlwind Relationship With Nicolas Cage

While Arquette is known for her elegant red carpet looks and work as an actress, she once made headlines with her personal life. In 1995, she married actor Nicolas Cage. The two met in the late 80s, and Cage told Arquette he was going to marry her.

The actor asked Arquette to give him a list of things to find and give her in order to win her hand in marriage. She gave Cage a list of extremely hard-to-find items, including reclusive writer J.D. Salinger’s autograph and a black orchid (which doesn’t actually exist).

Actors Nicolas Cage and Patricia Arquette during 53rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States, 21st January 1996. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archive/Getty Images)

Cage’s dedication to giving her every item on the list impressed Arquette, and she agreed to go on a trip to Cuba with him. However, after they got stranded in Mexico due to a ticketing issue, the actor had a meltdown and Arquette went home without him.

A few years later, the two ran into each other again and discovered they still had feelings for each other. Cage and Arquette got married just two weeks after meeting again. The pair eventually divorced in 2000, but the true timeline of their relationship is a little murky.

30JUL98: Actor NICOLAS CAGE & actress wife PATRICIA ARQUETTE at the Hollywood premiere of his new movie, “Snake Eyes.” (Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

While some claim the pair separated nine months after their wedding and continued to file and withdraw divorce papers for five years, Arquette maintains that the rumors were untrue. “There were times when we weren’t living together because we were fighting, but it wasn’t as reported and I didn’t feel that I needed to explain that,” she told The Telegraph in 2015. “There were times when he was away working on a movie. It was our thing. I still don’t feel like I owe it to anyone. It’s funny when people are so wrong, and they put you in this position and decide who you are.”

The Arquette Siblings

US siblings actors Patricia Arquette (L), David Arquette (C) and Rosanna Arquette (R) attend the premiere of Apple TV+’s “Severance” at the DGA (Directors Guild of America) theatre in Los Angeles, April 8, 2022. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Her tumultuous marriage to Cage wasn’t her only connection to another actor. Arquette has two famous siblings: actors David Arquette and Rosanna Arquette. Both have found fame on the big screen; David in the Scream franchise, Rosanna in movies like Pulp Fiction and Desperately Seeking Susan. They had one other sibling, Alexis, who was also an actor. She passed away in 2016.

An Early Red Carpet Appearance

American actress Patricia Arquette attend the “True Romance” Hollywood Premiere at Mann’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, US, 8th September 1993. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Red carpet photos of Arquette today show her in elegant gowns and fancy jewelry. A picture of her at the 1993 premiere of True Romance shows that she was just as glamorous in the early days of her career. Her slinky, high-neck gown and beautiful updo are classic Old Hollywood.

Arquette has had a long career, with plenty of accolades for her excellent work on screen. When looking at pictures from her beginning in Hollywood, it’s easy to see why the world has been fascinated by her for so long.

