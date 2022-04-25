I was ‘dead for 17 minutes’ when heart op went went wrong

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
HealthLife StylePublic Health

A FOOTBALLER who died for 17 minutes when a heart op went wrong has pulled through and got engaged. 

Brooklyn Peakman, 20, proposed to girlfriend Ellie Spencer, 18, before a life-saving transplant “in case his new heart didn’t love her”. 

Brooklyn Peakman has pulled through after dying for 17 minutes

2

Brooklyn Peakman has pulled through after dying for 17 minutesCredit: WNS
Goalkeeper Brooklyn, pictured with mum Kelly

2

Goalkeeper Brooklyn, pictured with mum KellyCredit: WNS

The goalkeeper was left in a coma after dying twice during a 19-hour operation to replace his faulty heart valve last year. 

He survived – despite his family being told the chances were slim – and came out of the coma at Christmas.

But he needed an urgent heart transplant, the Mirror reported.

Brooklyn, of Prestatyn, Denbighshire, said: “After they told me I needed a new heart, I told Ellie we’d better get engaged – just in case my new heart didn’t love her.

Mum dies from liver failure after accidentally overdosing on LEMSIP
Warning over bogus STI cure videos telling you to rub VINEGAR on your genitals

“It turns out my new heart loves her as much as the old one.

“I can’t wait to see her walk down the aisle and call her my wife. It’ll be a day I didn’t think I’d get to see.”

Two life-saving operations were cancelled and he finally got his new heart on St. Patrick’s Day, and nicknamed it Paddy.

He proposed after the first failed attempt.  

Ellie said: “He smiled when I said yes, I think it relaxed him. He was quite anxious after coming so close to death.

“I wanted him to go down for his transplant knowing how much I loved him. My focus for now is getting him fully recovered.”

Latest News

Previous articleAlexander Skarsgård On How The Northman Compares To Other Viking-Inspired Films He’s Seen, Including Thor: Ragnarok
Next articlePatricia Arquette Looked Like ’90s Prom Queen In Early Red Carpet Outfit

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact