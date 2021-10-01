Paris Hilton Joins Roblox, Set Launch of Virtual ‘Paris World’

Paris Hilton’s digital avatar will soon be sliving on Roblox.

The TV personality-entrepreneur-influencer-podcaster is adding “gamer” to her CV with the launch of Paris World: an outpost on the Roblox gaming platform that will let fans explore a stylized milieu that revolves around the celebrity icon.

Paris World, which officially goes live Oct. 6 on Roblox, is described as “a virtual oasis of fun, possibility and, of course, #sliving” (a term coined by Hilton that fuses “slaying” and “living my best life”). The new gaming experience includes massive DJ stages, Paris’ own house, a zoo and, because why not, a private jet, yacht and her own personal island.

Fans can join Hilton in the kitchen prepping a meal (a nod to her new Netflix show, “Cooking With Paris”), at the beach relaxing or even DJing a virtual festival.

“Roblox is such an amazing gaming platform to be a part of and it’s so exciting to be launching Paris World,” Hilton said in a statement provided to Variety. “I can’t wait for my fans, new users and the gaming community to experience my metaverse.”

Online-radio platform Dash Radio’s DXSH gaming studio division is producing all the events and programming inside the Paris World experience. According to Dash founder DJ Skee (Scott Keeney), with Paris World, DXSH aimed to build “a one-of-a-kind experience that mirrors events happening IRL to the OG influencer, Paris Hilton, into the metaverse that all can experience. We can’t wait for users to see all of the unique events, themes, and takeovers we have planned each week that we believe will launch a new style of entertainment experiences.”

Here are more sneak-peek images of Paris World on Roblox:

Roblox, which counts more than 200 million monthly active users, lets players interact with each other in user-generated 3D worlds. Roblox is free to play on iOS and Android smartphones, tablets, computers, Xbox One, Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. Daily active users on Roblox spend an average of 156 minutes (2.6 hours) per day in the game.

In recent months, Roblox has stepped up efforts to recruit music artists and entertainment brands to its platform. Rock group Twenty One Pilots staged an interactive virtual concert Sept. 17 on Roblox, following launch events by KSI, Zara Larsson and Ava Max. This summer, Netflix teamed with Roblox to launch the mall from “Stranger Things” on the game platform.

The company, which went public in an IPO in March, this week announced a deal with the National Music Publishers’ Association settling the NMPA’s $200 million copyright-infringement lawsuit. The deal will let all eligible NMPA publishers negotiate new licensing deals with Roblox.