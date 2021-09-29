Paris Fashion Week Update: Blackpink Rosé at Yves Saint Laurent Show stuns fans In a See-Through Black dress

Blackpink Rosé appeared for YSL (Yves Saint Laurent) show at Paris Fashion Week, and fans can’t stop talking about her see-through Black dress. Here’s all you need to know about Rosé’s coveted sheer dress.

Earlier, Rosé was dubbed as the ‘human embodiment‘ of YSL, and fans say she proves the title right with every appearance. We’ve got the details for you. The complete outfit details can be found below.

Blackpink Rosé’s YSL see-through dress stuns fans, outfit details explored

Rosé appeared for Yves Saint Laurent Women’s Summer 22 Show by Anthony Vaccarello. The ‘Gone’ crooner sported a custom sleeveless Black dress in sheer and paired the look with Tube Boots, Oversized Pearls Curb Chain Necklace in Metal, and a chain choker.

If you have missed the YSL Summer show of Anthony Vaccarello, check here to watch the entire show.

Fans react to Rosé YSL dress, and local fans singing her solo songs

Blackpink Rosé was welcomed to the venue by fans standing outside and singing her debut solo track ‘On The Ground.’ Blinks worldwide have loved the sweet gesture that local fans showed to the K-pop star.

A fan wrote, “Thank you so much to French blinks and fansés for hyping ROSÉ, chanting her name, singing her solo song ‘On The Ground,’ staying until the end and making her feel loved in Paris. I’m sure she’s very proud as well! ROSÉ AT SAINTLAURENT PFW!”

A second fan gushed, “The moment I will cherish was when she was shy cause everyone calling her and making noise and started to sang OTG. She was so cute omg can’t believe I saw her once again there and for the 1 time as the GA ROSÉ AT SAINT LAURENT PFW!”

A third fan noted, “Joelle Diderich, Paris Bureau Chief at WWD, posted IG: “We heard the screaming fans before she arrived: @.roses_are_rosie attended the @YSL show at Paris Fashion Week.” ROSÉ AT SAINTLAURENT PFW!”

After Rosé, Blackpink Jennie will be seen in the Chanel show on Day 9 of Paris Fashion Week, October 5th, 10.30 AM Paris time/ October 5th, 4.30 AM ET/ 5.30 PM KST. You can find all details here.