All The Latest News On Halo Infinite Beta Opening Up To More Players Online

HALO Infinite is on track for its December launch, and gamers are getting a preview with the beta weekends. Three43 will host two Halo Infinite beta weekends, with select Xbox Insiders getting hands-on time before launch.

The studio laid out the schedule for this month’s Halo Infinite multiplayer beta before it kicked off.

The beta will take place over two weekends and be available during certain times. Players will have access to the 4v4 Arena and 12v12 Big Team Battles (BTB).

Players must have registered for the Halo Insiders program prior to September 13 to be eligible to participate in the beta weekend. Emails were sent to the selected players.

The second beta weekend will take place from Thursday, September 30 through Sunday, October 3. It is not limited to Insiders.

As per the official Halo Twitter account, Xbox players can download the build via the Xbox Insider Hub – right now, in fact.

Matchmaking will be held in certain windows so make sure you are online to participate in the play sessions.

The full schedule of both Halo Infinite beta weekends can be found below.

Halo Infinite Weekend 2 – BTB (12v12) and Arena

Thursday evening, September 30 (Pacific time zone): Flight access turns on Training Mode and Weapon Drills become available

Friday, October 1, matchmaking available: PST: 10am-2pm and 5pm-9pm EST: 1pm-5pm and 8pm-midnight BST: 6pm-10pm and Saturday, October 2 at 1am-5am

Saturday, October 2, matchmaking available: PST: 10am-2pm and 5pm-9pm EST: 1pm-5pm and 8pm-midnight BST: 6pm-10pm and Sunday, October 3 at 1am-5am

Sunday, October 3, matchmaking available: PST: 10am-2pm and 5pm-9pm EST: 1pm-5pm and 8pm-midnight BST: 6pm-10pm and Monday, October 4 at 1am-5am

Sunday, October 3, 9pm PST / Monday, October 4, 12am EST / 5am BST: Surveys go out to a portion of Halo Insiders

Monday, October 4, 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm BST:

Wednesday, October 6, 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm BST:

Outside of the matchmaking windows, Training Mode, Weapon Drills, Battle Pass, and Customisation experiences will stay online and available to access.