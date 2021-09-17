Parents left stumped over tricky maths question designed for eight-year-olds

A maths problem that is designed for eight-year-old children has left people stumped, with adults struggling to answer it.

The question was part a homework assignment for a child in Year 3. The parent posted the question on Reddit, Mildly Infuriating.

“Jared found these baby birds and needs to care for them,” the problem said, alongside a grainy black and white cartoon of birds in a nest.

“Each bird eats about four worms a day. In order to feed them all each day, about how many worms will Jared need to find?”







(Image: Reddit)



The reader is then given four possible answers, 6, 10, 4 or 20.

Reddit users were left baffled with one joking, “I’d circle ‘OJ’ for ‘Only Jared knows at this point.”.

The picture appears to show only three birds. However, it seems that the question relies on people thinking outside the box and looking at multiples of four.

It was eventually a mum with a child in Year 2 that “dropped some knowledge”.

“We know Jared has to find worms in multiples of four so since 20 is the only answer in a multiple of four we can also deduce that Jared found five baby birds,” the user wrote. “My second grader is smart.”

Other users congratulated each other for eventually figuring out the right answer.

However, some were still left thinking it was a trick question.

“Am I the only one that thought it was a trick question since they don’t specify for how many days?” one user said.

Get all the biggest Lifestyle news straight to your inbox. Sign up for the free Daily Star Hot Topics newsletter