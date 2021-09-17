‘Real Housewives’ Star Continues To Be Dogged By ‘Cult Leader’ Claims

The Real Housewives franchise lives on drama. However, the issues surrounding one cast member of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are a bit of a bombshell, even for this crew.

Mary Cosby was previously accused of being an alleged cult leader. She’s always denied that and continues to deny it. However, the Daily Beast recently reported that members of Cosby’s church had renewed claims she runs it mainly as a way to enrich herself and often refers to herself as God.

When viewers first saw Cosby and learned about her unusual religious beliefs, their eyebrows furrows. The eccentric, designer-clad preacher married her step-grandfather Bishop Robert Cosby shortly after her grandmother, Rosemary “Mama” Redmon Cosby, passed away in 1997, thereby inheriting her multimillion-dollar estate, her various businesses, and her commanding position in the church.

Mary Cosby Accusations Resurface

Cosby has been quizzed before about the claims that she runs her church with an iron fist. That included when Andy Cohen played her a leaked clip someone recorded of her complaining about the “poor” and “stingy.”

She responded by calling the claim cruel. “My church couldn’t possibly take care of me,” Cosby replied. “I’m a God-fearing woman. I would never do that.”

In another interview, Cosby made it clear she thought the accusations were ridiculous.

“Clearly, I’m not gonna get on national television, be a Housewife and be in a cult,” Cosby stated. “Like, come on. I believe in my church. There’s no cult. My church members, they know those are false allegations. Those are ridiculous. It’s the people that are looking for fault.”

But the Season 2 trailer shows that even some of the Real Housewives castmates believe there’s something up with Cosby.

Lisa Barlow met with the late Salt Lake City community leader Cameron Williams in the trailer, who stated unequivocally, “Is it a cult? Yes. Does she call herself ‘God’? Yes.”

The Daily Beast reportedly spoke with seven former Faith Temple church members. Six of those agree with claims that Cosby has been operating her church like a “cult”—alleging she refers to herself as God, encourages members to work at her family’s various businesses for free or minimum wage, berates congregation members from the podium, and instills the fear that if anyone ever leaves Faith Temple for another church, they will be condemned to hell.

Family Joins The March

However, it’s not just Real Housewives cast members who still have doubts about Cosby’s defense.

Her uncle, Ernest Walton, also believes she’s running a “cult.” He added that his mother would be disappointed. “I think it’s an abomination,” He added. “Everything’s coming out into the light now, and everything’s coming down.”

Indeed, it doesn’t appear that the rumors and questions about Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member Mary Cosby are going away.