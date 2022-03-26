Paramount’s third box office no. 1 in 2022

Paramount's third box office no. 1 in 2022
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Paramount’s “The Lost City” has ended the reign of Warner Bros./DC’s “The Batman”It was the highest grossing movie at the box office, with $11.5 Million from 4,253 theaters.

The romcom-adventure film with Sandra Bullock starring Channing Tatum still holds the No. 3 spot at the box office. Despite the reported $68-70M budget, the film is still the most profitable Paramount film. It was No. 1 at the box-office. Paramount had an extremely limited presence in theaters in 2017 and was unable to make a big impact in 2022. However, they have some success with low-budget theatrical offerings. “Scream”And “Jackass Forever”This film is pricier than most of the 18-35 men who have dominated the theatrical market.

Another encouraging sign: “The Lost City”Its solid critical and audience reaction earned it a B+ on CinemaScore and Rotten Tomatos scores of 76% critics, 86% audience. Sony will release another male-skewing blockbuster next Wednesday. “Morbius”Paramount and Paramount have released the first family movie in months “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”April 8, 2009 “The Lost City”Could use word-of mouth to make a name for itself among female audiences, especially Tatum fans who came to see his latest film “Dog,”This past month.

While “The Batman”Slips to No. 2 The film continues to do well with strong numbers. It earned an industry-estimated $19 million in its fourth weekend. That would give it a domestic total gross of $330 millions. This weekend, “The Batman”Only the second film to cross the $300 million mark in domestic sales, and also crossed the $600,000,000 worldwide mark,

Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters Drummer, Dies at 50

Third on the box-office charts is an international newcomer: “RRR,”The Indian period action film by S.S. Rajamouli. Distributor: This film was released in 1,200 theaters with an event-level ticket cost of $22. Sarigami CinemasAccording to industry estimates, Friday’s earnings were reported at $6.5 Million.

Such a result would be: “RRR”This film broke the record of $10.4 million for the highest opening in Hindi-language films in the U.S. “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion”In 2017. Rajamouli is a world-renowned fantasy filmmaker who won three National Film Awards in India. His films have also been screened at international film festivals like Fantastic Fest in Austin.

Sony finishes the top 5 “Uncharted” is estimated to take $4.6 million in its sixth weekend while Crunchyroll’s “Jujutsu Kaisen 0”It is projected to bring in an industry-estimated $4.5 Million during its second weekend. Sony projects that “Spider-Man: No Way Home”The film will gross $800million in domestic revenues by the weekend’s end, making it the third movie to do so.

Latest News

Previous articleThis new Apple TV Plus is being called the best show in 2022 by many.

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact