Paramount’s third box office no. 1 in 2022

Paramount’s “The Lost City” has ended the reign of Warner Bros./DC’s “The Batman”It was the highest grossing movie at the box office, with $11.5 Million from 4,253 theaters.

The romcom-adventure film with Sandra Bullock starring Channing Tatum still holds the No. 3 spot at the box office. Despite the reported $68-70M budget, the film is still the most profitable Paramount film. It was No. 1 at the box-office. Paramount had an extremely limited presence in theaters in 2017 and was unable to make a big impact in 2022. However, they have some success with low-budget theatrical offerings. “Scream”And “Jackass Forever”This film is pricier than most of the 18-35 men who have dominated the theatrical market.

Another encouraging sign: “The Lost City”Its solid critical and audience reaction earned it a B+ on CinemaScore and Rotten Tomatos scores of 76% critics, 86% audience. Sony will release another male-skewing blockbuster next Wednesday. “Morbius”Paramount and Paramount have released the first family movie in months “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”April 8, 2009 “The Lost City”Could use word-of mouth to make a name for itself among female audiences, especially Tatum fans who came to see his latest film “Dog,”This past month.

While “The Batman”Slips to No. 2 The film continues to do well with strong numbers. It earned an industry-estimated $19 million in its fourth weekend. That would give it a domestic total gross of $330 millions. This weekend, “The Batman”Only the second film to cross the $300 million mark in domestic sales, and also crossed the $600,000,000 worldwide mark,

Third on the box-office charts is an international newcomer: “RRR,”The Indian period action film by S.S. Rajamouli. Distributor: This film was released in 1,200 theaters with an event-level ticket cost of $22. Sarigami CinemasAccording to industry estimates, Friday’s earnings were reported at $6.5 Million.

Such a result would be: “RRR”This film broke the record of $10.4 million for the highest opening in Hindi-language films in the U.S. “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion”In 2017. Rajamouli is a world-renowned fantasy filmmaker who won three National Film Awards in India. His films have also been screened at international film festivals like Fantastic Fest in Austin.

Sony finishes the top 5 “Uncharted” is estimated to take $4.6 million in its sixth weekend while Crunchyroll’s “Jujutsu Kaisen 0”It is projected to bring in an industry-estimated $4.5 Million during its second weekend. Sony projects that “Spider-Man: No Way Home”The film will gross $800million in domestic revenues by the weekend’s end, making it the third movie to do so.