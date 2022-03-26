This new Apple TV Plus is being called the best show in 2022 by many.

Netflix has been the number one streaming site for Korean-language series and movies. Netflix has invested millions upon million of dollars into South Korea to finance the production and distribution of many new K-dramas. As such high-profile releases in recent years Twenty-five Twenty Twenty One, Juvenile Justice?, and Thirty-Nine. Apple TV+ is set to take on Netflix in this category, thanks to the recently-released Pachinko.

The Academy Museum in Los Angeles held a spectacular world premiere last week. It is based upon Min Jin Lee's novel. The first three episodes of the show debuted on the iPhone maker's streaming service on Friday, March 25, to a halo of critical acclaim. Pachinko has a perfect 97 percent score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. A similar impressive audience score was 93 percent.

It is Pachinko a true story?

While PachinkoAlthough it isn’t a true story, the source material can be considered historical fiction. It is based upon the experiences that a family of Korean immigrants living in Japan in early 1900s might have had.

As Apple’s description notes, the story is told through the eyes of the family’s matriarch Sunja. Contrast her life with Solomon’s in the 1980s.

Three episodes of PachinkoEach episode will be released on Fridays and is available to stream on Apple TV+. And the story unfolds in three languages — Korean, Japanese, and English.

“Epic in scope and intimate in tone,”The summary of Apple TV+ Pachinko notes, “the story begins with a forbidden love and crescendos into a sweeping saga that journeys between Korea, Japan and America to tell an unforgettable story of war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning.”

As noted above, this could also very well be Apple’s next Ted Lasso-sized hit for the company’s streaming platform. Critics are already raving about it. PachinkoIt is a masterpiece.

Rotten Tomatoes score is a clear indication that Apple may win this one.

Based on 36 reviews at the time this article was written, the near-perfect 97 per cent critics score was calculated. Based on 73 user ratings, the audience score was 93 per cent.

Los Angeles Time : “Apple’s stunning Pachinko is so good it makes the competition look unworthy”

: “Apple’s stunning Pachinko is so good it makes the competition look unworthy” CNN : “Pachinko offers a sweeping family saga that earns your tears”

: “Pachinko offers a sweeping family saga that earns your tears” The Guardian: “Pachinko review — a sumptuous South Korean epic like nothing else on TV”

“They say there are those projects that come along and change the very core of who you are as a filmmaker and a person. Undoubtedly, Pachinko is that project for me,”Soo Hugh was the one who produced and wrote these words Pachinko, in an interview included with Apple’s press material. “Not only is this a story of my forebears, it’s my tribute to them — to all of the Sunjas buried deep in all of our family’s history. It’s been an incredible honor to bring this series to life with this dedicated and gifted cast and crew.”