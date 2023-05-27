Panera Bread brings back two fan favorites – but there’s a ‘select markets’ catch

PANERA Bread is bringing back two popular items to its menu – but they won’t be available for everyone.

Fast food restaurants often have seasonal menus.

The lobster roll and lobster mac and cheese are only available for a limited time in just several states

Panera Bread has a lobster roll, and lobster mac & cheese.

As reported by Chew boom.

Prior to last year, lobster macaroni and lobster roll were introduced for the very first time in 2019.

The two items are priced at $22.99, but prices may vary depending on the location.

On Thursday, they were brought back for the first time.

According to Chew boom, however, both the lobster rolls and lobster macaroni and cheese are only available in “certain markets” for a short time.

Orders can be placed in Connecticut (Delaware), Massachusetts (New Hampshire), Maine, Maryland, New York Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Connecticut (Delaware), and Delaware.

Panera has been contacted by The U.S. Sun for comment.

PANERA IS CHANGING MORE

Also, customers should be aware of other changes to the menu.

Panera, for example, has brought Strawberry Poppyseed salad back.

This salad is a combination of romaine lettuce, chicken, oranges mandarins, strawberries pineapple and blueberries. It’s topped with poppyseed and roasted pecans.

The item can be purchased during spring and summer.

The Southwest Caesar Salad is a brand new product that includes blue corn, organic chipotle sauce, parmesan, and chipotle-aioli.

Panera has also implemented a change in the way they accept payments.

When customers link their MyPanera accounts to Amazon One, they will be allowed to make payments with their palms.

Pilot program in St. Louis to be expanded to more locations. 

