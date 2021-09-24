Page 3 girl has been single for three years so would consider marrying a stranger

You wouldn’t expect models to be unlucky in love.

But our Page 3 girl Chloe admits she’s struggled to find “The One” for three years.

The 21-year-old Southend, Essex native admits that her pickiness could be holding her back.

She told us: “I’ve been single for three years. I look for blonde muscly hunks, something like Brad Pitt when he was young. And tanned in the same light!

“I think I’m very fussy and have high standards – I don’t want the average guy. I want different.”

As Chloe hasn't had much luck finding Mr Right on her own, she is tempted to call in the experts.









Married at First Sight, a Channel 4 show that’s gripped the nation in recent weeks, has given her some inspiration.

The glamorous model may apply for the program if she continues to be single for three more years.

She revealed: “If I’m single in three years I think it would be an opportunity of a lifetime.

“It would be amazing to see if they can find me a match because I certainly can’t find one myself!

"It would be very interesting and something I wouldn't forget!"







(Image: Instagram/Chloe Sheldrake)



