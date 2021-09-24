Page 3 girl has been single for three years so would consider marrying a stranger

Page 3 girl has been single for three years so would consider marrying a stranger
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

You wouldn’t expect models to be unlucky in love.

But our Page 3 girl Chloe admits she’s struggled to find “The One” for three years.

The 21-year-old Southend, Essex native admits that her pickiness could be holding her back.

She told us: “I’ve been single for three years. I look for blonde muscly hunks, something like Brad Pitt when he was young. And tanned in the same light!

“I think I’m very fussy and have high standards – I don’t want the average guy. I want different.”

As Chloe hasn’t had much luck finding Mr Right on her own, she is tempted to call in the experts.



Chloe Page 3
Chloe admits she’s been unlucky in love

Married at First Sight, a Channel 4 show that’s gripped the nation in recent weeks, has given her some inspiration.

The glamorous model may apply for the program if she continues to be single for three more years.

She revealed: “If I’m single in three years I think it would be an opportunity of a lifetime.

“It would be amazing to see if they can find me a match because I certainly can’t find one myself!

“It would be very interesting and something I wouldn’t forget!”



Chloe Sheldrake
Chloe would consider going on popular TV show Married At First Sight

Want to read more about Chloe? We’ve got you covered.

The Central Recorder’s favorite is a regular guest on our Facebook Live series Page 3: Hot Topics.

The bombshell previously revealed the reaction of her ex to her glamorous modelling career.

She spoke out about the truth behind photoshoots.

Page 3 girls also reacted to negative comments they received online.

Latest News

Previous articleMichael ­Bolton on his iconic love songs and what working with Lady Gaga is really like
Next articleA Hefty Fine Of £5k will be Charged for Dog Owner who uses harness without tag instead of collars.

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder