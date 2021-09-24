A Hefty Fine Of £5k will be Charged for Dog Owner who uses harness without tag instead of collars.

Dog owners who use a harness on their pets without an identity tag while on walks could be breaking a law that comes with a hefty £5,000 fine.

This is because puppies are required to have name tags that identify the owner’s name and address in case the pet goes missing, reports TeamDogs.

Pets may wear a harness rather than a collar.

A collar can do more harm than good for some breeds. A collar and lead can cause discomfort for smaller breeds, such as Yorkshire Terriers, and even cause health problems.

Owners can avoid this by using a harness. Owners should ensure that their dog is correctly identified when using a harness. In the worst-case scenario, offenders could face a heavy fine or even six months imprisonment.

Dog owners switching from a collar to a harness could be breaking the law.

The Control of Dogs Order 1992 law for Scotland and England states that a dog must wear a collar with the owner’s name and address on it.

People who breach this are considered guilty of an offense against the Animal Health Act 1981, “punishable on summary conviction by a fine not exceeding level 5 on the standard scale”.

A level 5 fine was previously capped at a maximum of £5000 – but this changed in March 2015.

A spokesperson for DEFRA (Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs) told TeamDogs: “For crimes committed after 13 March 2015, level 5 has been done away with and all criminal penalties expressed as being punishable on summary conviction by a maximum fine of £5,000 or more, or expressed as being a level 5 fine, are now punishable by a fine of any amount (i.e., Unlimited.

“That’s as a result of section 85 of the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012.

“Therefore, the maximum penalty on summary conviction will be up to six months imprisonment and an unlimited fine.”

However, the fines handed out are likely to be a lot lower.

In 2018, a Cocker spaniel picked up without a collar near Sapcote, East Midlands, earned their owner a fine of £50, with £50 costs and a £30 victim surcharge for admitting the offense.

Owners should be aware that their postcode must also be included on their dog’s ID collar or tag, but the law does not obligate you to include your phone number.