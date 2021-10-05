Ozy Media Staffers Say They Are “Definitely Not Returning”

Ozy Media Staffers Say They Are "Definitely Not Returning"
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Just hours after Carlos Watson claimed he was relaunching his disgraced digital-media venture Ozy Media on Monday, many former staffers tell they will definitely not be returning.

“There does not appear to be a plan. Carlos has gone completely rogue,” one former staffer said. “The entire editorial staff is done with him — who would possibly go back? Who the hell is going to want to go on ‘The Carlos Watson Show’ now?”

Latest News

Previous articleRoyal Family Update: Meghan Markle’s Body Language Shows She’s In Charge
Next articleIn London Sainsbury’s Store Shoppers are Shocked By The Sight and Filmed The Evidence Of The Rat Crawling Over Pastries

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact