In London Sainsbury’s Store Shoppers are Shocked By The Sight and Filmed The Evidence Of The Rat Crawling Over Pastries

Shoppers were shocked when they saw two ravenous rats clambering over fresh pastries in a London Sainsbury’s.

In footage captured by Anthony Mitson, two rats are seen scurrying over croissants before running back up the metal rack to hide behind a fridge containing milk and juice.

The video was filmed at the Sainsbury’s on Essex Road in Islington.

The store is temporarily closed for deep cleaning, a Sainsbury’s spokesperson told indy100.

The spokesperson said: “We have strict processes in place to deter pests. Our Essex Road store is temporarily closed for deep cleaning and to help pest control investigate this sighting and introduce additional preventative measures.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience this will cause our customers, and we will reopen as soon as we can.”

The video has gone viral on social media and has been reshared widely across Twitter, Instagram, and neighborhood forums such as NextDoor.

Some said they were disgusted by the video, with others saying this is the reason pastries should be covered in stores:

Some could see the funny side of the incident (although we assume this is because the Essex Road store isn’t their local shop):