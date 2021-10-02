Owen Wilson, Kenan Thomson Talk with Kacey Mulgraves

It’s the start of a big new season this weekend for Saturday Night Live To be exact, it’s the 47th. There is nothing more important than bringing in two Texans for the show.

That’s what’s on deck for SNL, as witnessed in this week’s promo, as Golden, Texas native and musical guest Kacey Musgraves and Dallas-born host Owen Wilson teamed up with Kenan Thompson (an Atlanta outlier) to bring some down-home flavor to the show’s tout.

Thompson inquired after Musgraves mentioned to Wilson that she was a fellow Texan. “Is everything really bigger in Texas? Like, are the burgers huge?”

Depends on who’s making them, Wilson responded.

“I make them about the size of my fist,”Musgraves said this, while holding her hand closed.

“I’m not going to your barbecue,”Thompson said that Thompson was pointing out the emphasis.

Thompson asked Musgraves to perform in the second segment.

“I don’t have my guitar,”She spoke.

“That’s all right, you can just slap our little bellies,”Wilson stated.

“I don’t think that’s gonna work,” Musgraves said.

“Maybe not for you,”Thompson laughed, and launched into a Bobby McFerrin joke.

Musgraves is back on SNL for the first time since 2018.