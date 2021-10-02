Get the Halloween Classics & New Specials “Screaming Soon”Disney+

Get the Halloween Classics & New Specials "Screaming Soon"Disney+
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

America’s Funniest Home Video– “Scared Silly, Trick or Treat, and a Home Wrecking Rodent”

America’s Funniest Home Video– “Tricks & Treats, Costume Party and Baby Monsters”

America’s Funniest Home Video– “Halloween Classics, Magic Mishaps, and Spiders”

America’s Funniest Home Video– “Halloweenies and Creepy Crawlies”

America’s Funniest Home Video– “Halloween, Instant Karma, and Scared Stupid”

America’s Funniest Home Video– “Halloweenies 2012 and Second Guy Bites It”

 

Disney Channel Halloween Episodes

A.N.T Farm– “Mutant Farm”

Big City Greens– “Blood Moon Part 1 / Blood Moon Part 2”

Bunk’d– “Camp Kiki-slasher”

DuckTales2017 – “Terror of the Terra-firmians!”

Even Stevens– “A Very Scary Story”

Girl Meets the World– “Girl Meets World of Terror”

Charlie, Good Luck– “Scary Had a Little Lamb”

Goof Troop– “Hallow-Weenies”

Gravity Falls– “Summerween”

Hannah Montana– “Torn Between Two Hannahs”

Jessie– “The Whining”

K.C. K.C.– “All Howls Eve”

Kim Possible– “October 31st”

Latest News

Previous articleOwen Wilson, Kenan Thomson Talk with Kacey Mulgraves
Next articleCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom Signs the #FreeBritney Act to Reform Conservatorships

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact