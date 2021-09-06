Overdose Incident In LA Causes Death Of 3 Including Comedian Fuquan Johnson

A beloved member of the LA comedy scene has died. Fuquan Johnson, the comedian, is one of three people who have died after a disastrous house party. There were reports that Johnson was present at the gathering at a Venice residence over the weekend. Cops arrived on the scene to find four people who looked dead or were about to die. Johnson, 43, along with Natalie and Williamson (48 and 33 respectively) were declared dead at the scene.

Johnson was well-known on the LA comedy circuit. Johnson is most well-known for his work in comedy. Apart from Comedy Parlour Live he also writes for several other projects. He’s friends with many other comedy-heavy-hitters, including Joey Diaz, Donnell Rawlings, Jay Pharoah, Jeff Ross, Chaunte Wayans.

Another woman, fellow comedian, and model Kate Quigley, who was the recent girlfriend of Hootie & the Blowfish lead singer Darius Rucker, was also present. She was in critical condition when she was transferred to the local hospital and was also expected to make it through. Brian Redban, comedian, shared an update via Twitter on Quigley’s condition. He also included a screenshot from their last text conversation in which Quigley informed him that she was okay.

Please everyone give love to my dear friend @KateQFunny 😞 pic.twitter.com/yS8UpJi9GV — brian redban (@redban) September 5, 2021

Johnson and Quigley seem to be close friends, as there are many photos of them together on social media. Johnson’s death was caused by cocaine-laced fentanyl or at least a contributing factor. For Johnson and the other victims, autopsies will be completed. According to the outlet, LAPD Homicide’s Division has been notified. However, it is not clear what their involvement might be.

Wayans, a member of the comedy family Wayans, shared her condolences via Instagram regarding Johnson’s passing. “If I can sum up the past [sic] few weeks,” She captioned the picture in part with a crying-faced emoticon. Another comedian was also featured in the photo.