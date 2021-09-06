Candiace Dillard, the ‘Real Housewives of Potomac” fan, wants a new manager.

Candiace Dillard has turned heads not only of her co-stars but also of her family. The Real Housewives of PotomacChris Bassett is her husband. Dillard denied that Bassett might be riding Dillard’s coattails. Many have called for Dillard to be replaced after this latest episode.

The episode of Sept. 5, Episode 5 saw the couple get into an argument. Dillard expressed her frustrations about her husband’s booking of cooking classes the week she was shooting her first music video. “Drive Back.”Bassett owned a barbeque joint that he sold during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has been teaching cooking classes, catering private parties, and taking over as Dillard’s manager.

“Why are you having to work during this time?”Bassett was asked by her. “Because that’s when I was booked,” Dillard responded by telling him. “The last thing I need is to be feeling like I can’t be the artist because I don’t know everything is in place.”

Then, things turned sour. Bassett said that he still had a career to pursue while helping Dillard. However, he didn’t get paid for his managerial work. “I volunteered to do this s—,” He snapped. “What do you want me to do? Just drop everything that I’m doing and do nothing but sit here and make sure that you’re okay, then I can ask you for an allowance? I’m sorry, I don’t have a job anymore because I just wait on your hand and foot.”

Dillard informed her husband to “check his attitude,” He walked away from the table and ran to his car. The couple continued to argue, Dillard even threatening to curse him.

It was taken by many as a sign that the couple doesn’t need to combine business and pleasure. Below are some reactions:

There’s a simple solution to the Candiace and Chris’ problems…hire a REAL manager so yall’s roles with each other are only husband and wife. #RHOP pic.twitter.com/onibiow1wA — A Real Housewives Connoisseur (@Soup_ofthe_DEJA) September 6, 2021

Candiace should find a manager, and Chris should get a job. #RHOP pic.twitter.com/BN4ZjQEeob — Heaven (@callmeheavenn2) September 6, 2021

Candiace should’ve never made chris her manager in the first place … #RHOP — He’s a Rick Houseeeee (@RickyKavin1213) September 6, 2021