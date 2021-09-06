A group of students pay tribute to the veterans by singing the nation anthem

After witnessing a veteran and his wife having lunch, a group of middle school students brought tears to his eyes. They sang national songs to express their appreciation.

Teresa Murray Posey, a teacher from Mission Trail Middle School and a group of 30 students were in Olathe on their way singing at a senior citizen’s home.

Posey noticed a man-eating with his wife while the children were enjoying their meals. Her eyes remained fixed on the veteran’s hat.

U.S. Navy veteran Roy Fred Blackburn with his wife Carol Blackburn | Photo: Facebook.com/backwaterbilly

MAKING HIS JOURNEY SPECIAL

Roy Fred Blackburn (82 years old), was the man. He was in hospice and wanted to celebrate Veterans Day by eating pizza.

Posey had an idea for a great gift, and it was quickly realized. She asked her students if she would sing for Blackburn. They all agreed immediately.

The children began singing the national anthem one by one. The restaurant was stopped. Blackburn, on oxygen at that time, stood up and held his hat to his chest.

He led the way for other customers. They listened intently to the children’s songs, with their eyes closed. Blackburn eventually hugged each student one at a time.

A little girl gives a rose for an American soldier.

Never Forget It

The veteran, unfortunately, died three months after his kind gesture. But Blackburn’s loved ones were so moved by the singing group, they called the school. They were invited to sing at the funeral.

There are many ways you can honor those who risked it all for their country.