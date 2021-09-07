Outdaughtered Star Hazel Busby Might Be Replacing Uncle Dale With Her New Boyfriend

Hazel Busby may be the apple of her Uncle Dale’s eye, but it seems he has been pushed out and replaced by another. See the photo of the interloper who hijacked Dale and Hazel’s #Dazel hashtag.

Dale Mills is married to Danielle Busby’s sister. He is a constant presence in Adam and Danielle’s daughters’ lives. Viewers of the TLC show love Uncle Dale’s amusing antics. He’s also constantly trolling both Danielle and Adam on social media.

Just a few weeks ago, he left an inappropriate comment on his sister-in-law’s post about shopping for a fancy dress for Dale’s local Dancing with The StarsThere is competition. He is as close to his family as anyone, but his strongest connection with Hazel Busby is the closest. The red-headed quint often features on Uncle Dale’s Instagram.

They even have their own hashtag for the Hazel and Uncle Dale stans – #Dazel. The hashtag has now been hijacked. Who is the interloper between Hazel and Uncle Dale, you ask? It’s you!

Uncle Dale REPLACED By Younger Man

As much as fans love Uncle Dale’s adoration for Hazel, there is someone else they find equally adorable – Hazel’s boyfriend, Graham. Graham was introduced to viewers for the first time during Season 8 OutDaughtered.

Graham and Hazel are school classmates. The two seemed to spend the summer apart, as Graham never made an appearance on either Danielle or Adam’s Instagram. The cute duo reunited after school resumed.

Danielle Busby shared a sweet picture on her Facebook page along with Instagram stories of Graham and Hazel relaxing on a couch. Danielle called the twosome “The Twosome”. “Grazel,” a clear rip-off of Uncle Dale and Hazel’s hashtag. Poor Uncle Dale!

Hazel Busby to be a Heartbreaker?

The official TLC YouTube channel shared the clip of Graham’s first appearance on OutDaughtered. The comment section was overflowing with “adorable!” and heart emoticons. Humorously, some people have even compared their own unhappy love lives with that of Hazel Busby at the age of five.

However, one of her followers believes Hazel will someday be a complete heartbreaker. Are you in agreement with this sentiment? She may have already broken Uncle Dale’s heart after he sees the #Grazel hashtag.

Will Graham – or any of Hazel’s future boyfriends – ever really replace Uncle Dale? Are you a #Dazelstan for the rest of your life?