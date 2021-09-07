Above UK dock a stunning meteor lights up captured by camera

You can see the amazing meteor streaking across Southampton’s skyline from the ferry terminal. Hampshire Police captured the footage during an evening patrol.

The Solent Ships video was posted online Page was taken around 10.45 on Sunday evening.

Hampshire Road Police also captured footage of the meteor as they were out on an evening patrol.

Solent Ships stated that it is believed to have landed in France

A spokesperson said: “Spotted this on Sunday evening at 22:47.

“Matt King, Keen’s admin, made the spot. Believed to be in Morgat Brittany.

The Mirror reported last month that a Draconid meteor Shower could be seen in several locations in the UK.

According to experts, Exmoor and Kielder in Northumberland are great spots for them as well.