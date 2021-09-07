Lisa Rinna Continues Her Fued With Lisa Vanderpump Over a return to RHOBH

Lisa Rinna challenged Lisa Vanderpump for a return toThe Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The reality star held a Q&A via Instagram Stories. She answered fans’ questions regarding the cast, as well as the current season. Rinna is still thinking about Vanderpump.

Fans will recall that the two didn’t get along. Rinna says Vanderpump is her boyfriend. “owned it.” She was delighted to take the crown from PUMP’s owner who started it. This is why there is an RHOBH. It is all due to the popularity of Vanderpump Rules. Vanderpump was a part of the show’s beginning. Rinna joined the show in Season 5, 2014.

Lisa Rinna asserts Lisa Vanderpump’s too scared to go back

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star answered many questions through her Instagram Story during the long weekend. One fan asked Lisa Vanderpump if she would return to Bravo. Lisa Rinna responded to this possibility by saying that she “doesn’t have the balls” to do it.

“She doesn’t have the balls to come back,” Rinna wrote. “She ran the last time.” Rinna included the crying-and laughing emoji as part of her caption. She posted a screenshot of her reply to Instagram. Rinna stated in the same post that she would like to be on a deserted Island with Teddi and Kyle Richards.

After nine seasons on the show, she quit in 2019. The final season of star’s series saw her break up with Kyle. She allegedly leaked a story about Dorit Kemsley to the media, and most of her cast members turned against her. Vanderpump, according to fans, was “bullied”. The show was hosted by Kim Richards, Camille Grammar, and Denise Richards.

Garcelle Beauvais wanted Vanderpump back

During her Q&A, Lisa Rinna made it clear that she didn’t trust Garcelle Beauvais. In a previous episode, Rinna stated that she didn’t trust Garcelle Beauvais. RHOBHDorit went head to head with Garcelle. Another viewer responded to Dorit’s call Garcelle fake.

Rinna feels that Garcelle’s comments about wanting Vanderpump back on the show confirmed Dorit’s suspicions. “I understand why Dorit said Garcelle is not authentic”, the fan wrote. “Garcelle’s inauthenticity really shows when she wants LVP back, yet she’s trying to build a relationship with the cast, who in fact, have no relationship with LVP by choice.”

Rinna agreed to the fan and added, “Interesting point Tara.” Rinna confirmed via Instagram over the weekend that the RHOBHSeason 11 will be filmed Friday, September 10. She asked her fans what questions they wanted her to answer. Fans will want to know more about Erika Jayne’s embezzlement case and divorce. This is the hot story this season.