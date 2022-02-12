Otters at a New Hampshire Aquarium Are Hand-Painting Valentines for Visitors

A few lucky visitors of the Living Shores Aquarium in Glen, New Hampshire, will get an extra unique Valentine treat.

A pack of Asian small-clawed otters recently played Picasso and painted valentines for their fans to enjoy, according to People.

Peanut, Jelly, Saco, Harry, and Teddy, described as “extremely social, intelligent and vocal” by the aquarium staff, all used otter-safe pink and red paint to make their creations for the upcoming day of love.

Not only are the paintings a way to show their appreciation, People states, but it’s an entertaining activity that the otters enjoy.

And when their masterpieces were completed, the otters received a treat as praise.

To receive one of the paintings, visitors must visit Living Shores Aquarium’s gift shop on Valentine’s Day.

The first 25 people to arrive and say the password “Secret Admirer” get one of the special valentines.