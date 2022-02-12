Does Jamie Lynn Spears Have A Plan For Her Hollywood Return?

According to TMZ, Jamie Lynn Spears is planning a huge comeback. Apparently, her first step is by launching her own podcast, in which she plans on talking about all of the good, the bad, and the ugly, which includes her childhood and maybe even her rollercoaster of a relationship with her sister Britney Spears. That, and she also wants to return to acting even though she’s already a part of the “Sweet Magnolias” cast on Netflix.

There’s no word on how Britney feels about this, although during one of her rants she did question how Jamie Lynn managed to land a leading role on “Zoey 101” during the height of Britney’s pop career in the early aughts. Seeing how relations between Jamie Lynn and Britney aren’t improving, there’s a very good chance that Brit Brit won’t be tuning in to watch “Sweet Magnolias” anytime soon, unless, of course she wants to give her little sis another scathing review on Instagram.