Oshi No Ko Episode 2 Release Date, Time and How to Watch Confirmed

When and where will Oshi No Ko 2 premiere around the world?

You know an anime series is truly exceptional when its story and characters stay with you for the hours, days, and weeks that follow a premiere – even more so when it can best Demon Slayer in the MyAnimeList ratings.

This is what Oshi No Ko did with the breathtaking premiere episode of last week. It featured everything from dancing babies to terminally-ill children and stalkers, as well as murder.

What time and date will Oshi No Ko episode 2 be released worldwide? And how can fans watch it online?

Oshi no Ko episode 2 will premiere in all countries on Wednesday April 19.

The second episode from Studio Doga Kobo’s excellent anime adaptation will Release For OTT streaming through the HiDive Platform at the following times in international time:

Pacific Time – 8 AM

Eastern Time – 11 AM

British Time – 4 PM

European Time – 5 PM

India Time – 8:30 PM

Philippine Time – 11 PM

Australia Eastern Standard Time – 1 AM

HiDive is offering a free seven-day trial. premium After the free trial, a subscription of $4.99 per month or $47.99 for a full year is required in order to view Oshi No Ko Weekly.

Oshi No ko Japanese official website hasn’t yet shared a synopsis of the movie or a trailer. However, it will be available by April 18.

Rie Tahashi speaks about Ai Hoshino

Rie Tahashi has a good chance of being the only voice actress in 2023’s Spring slate. She will be voicing Megumin and Ai Hoshino respectively in KonoSuba, An Explosion On This Wonderful Word spinoff as well as Oshi No Ko.

Takahashi is well-known within the global community with her most notable roles including voicing Emilia in Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World, Takagi in Teasing Master Takagi-san, Sumi in Rent-A-Girlfriend, and Tomo in Tomo-chan Is A Girl.

She spoke with Anime Trending recently, and she explained her views on anime. revealed how she actually wanted to play Akane instead of Ai stating that “because I work as a voice actress, I have had an admiration for Akane-chan…but I didn’t make it through the first round on that end [laughing].”

“When I first saw the girl on the cover shining and started reading it, I immediately thought “This has to be a series about the Idol Industry!”, however was ceaselessly surprised as I continued reading. From my initial interest wanting to read a showbiz-related series, I have only ended up loving it more and more.”

The 29-year-old would then share how “Since this series is about the showbiz industry and portrays performers trying their best at everything they are faced with, it gave me the power to keep trying my best in the voice acting industry.”

Takahashi would then end the conversation by asking fans to “support Oshi No ko as my Oshi.”

“I’m looking forward to the anime as well. I’m definitely planning on checking out what happens with Oshi No Ko in the future. There is a lot I’ve heard about merchandising. Oshi no Ko is really my oshi. I would like everyone to do so as well.”

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

