Danielle Colby of American Pickers gives back to communities during time off

Danielle Colby, star of “American Pickers”, did not make her decision to move to Puerto Rico lightly. The Sailor Jerry Podcast reported that Danielle Colby had spent time in Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic for many years. She said she always felt compelled to move to Puerto Rico, but thought there already were too many people moving there.

“We needed a compelling reason for us to leave,” she said. Colby stated that, despite the charitable motives of her move, it felt like home to her and her entire family. Colby continued: “We’ve found our home.” We found the people that we kind of just fit in with – the pieces of the community that love and appreciate us. We also appreciate and love them.”

She described her decision to relocate as one of the most important decisions she has ever made. In spite of that, she acknowledged that Puerto Rico is always a busy place. She mentioned that the heat, the hurricanes, and even the social revolutions can be a challenge for the island. Colby stated, “We’ve learned a lot of things in the past five years that we didn’t know before.” We’ve learned a lot about the island since we first moved there.

One of the Dominican Republic charities to which she devotes a great deal of time and effort in her philanthropic efforts is BateyGirls.orgThe charity sells jewelry in order to assist females who are fleeing human trafficking, domestic violence, or exploitation. Colby, a person of good character who dedicates herself to charitable causes is a great example.