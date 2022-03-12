Oscar Host Regina Hall Received Some A+ Advice from Whoopi Goldberg about The Gig

In just three weeks, we’ll see the first Oscars hosts in three years in Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. This is the first time that each of the three women have hosted the award ceremony as the host. Regina Hall shared the advice of Whoopi Goldberg about how to present a great show ahead of the 94th Academy Awards.
It’s been a rough few years for the Oscars. Between the awards show being constantly criticized for its nominations, to the show’s ratings continually diminishing, the hosting gig has been called a “thankless” job by numerous people in the industry. However, Regina Hall is remaining positive, sharing that she went to Whoopi Goldberg about how to approach Hollywood’s big night. In Hall’s words:
It sounds like Regina Hall went to the right person regarding Oscar host advice. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Hall shared that the biggest point Whoopi Goldberg shared to her was to have “a lot of fun” on stage, along with truly celebrating the movies of the year and keeping things moving along. It’s solid advice.
Whoopi Goldberg was the last Black woman to host the Oscars all the way back in 2002 when A Beautiful Mind won Best Picture. Goldberg has been a frequent host, previously emceeing the ceremony in 1999, 1996 and 1994. She was also the first sole female host to headline the Academy Awards. Ellen DeGeneres is still the only other female talent to take on the role on her own for the night.
Regina Hall is well known for her comedic roles in Girls Trip and the Scary Movie franchise. She’ll be joined by two talented comedians, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. During Hall’s interview, the actress shared how it feels being paired with these other women:
Regina Hall is not the only one who will be appearing in the Oscars. But, she has another project. She stars in Master, which will be streamed for those who have an Amazon Prime subscription next Friday, March 18.
Master is a horror film about two Black women who have disturbing experiences at a New England college that is predominantly white. It has received praises from critics early on. Regina Hall is the co-host of the Oscars at the 2022 Academy Awards. The episode aired on ABC Sunday, March 27.