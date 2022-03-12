Oscar Host Regina Hall Received Some A+ Advice from Whoopi Goldberg about The Gig

In just three weeks, we’ll see the first Oscars hosts in three years in Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. This is the first time that each of the three women have hosted the award ceremony as the host. Regina Hall shared the advice of Whoopi Goldberg about how to present a great show ahead of the 94th Academy Awards.

It’s been a rough few years for the Oscars . Between the awards show being constantly criticized for its nominations, to the show’s ratings continually diminishing , the hosting gig has been called a “thankless” job by numerous people in the industry. However, Regina Hall is remaining positive, sharing that she went to Whoopi Goldberg about how to approach Hollywood’s big night. In Hall’s words:

She did it four times, which is incredible. The thing with Whoopi is she’s so generous… The biggest thing [she said] was to have fun and celebrate why you’re there. Celebrate the nominees, the movies, the films, and keep the show moving, which I know people obviously want, you know? She really wanted me to have a lot of fun with it on stage.

It sounds like Regina Hall went to the right person regarding Oscar host advice. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight , Hall shared that the biggest point Whoopi Goldberg shared to her was to have “a lot of fun” on stage, along with truly celebrating the movies of the year and keeping things moving along. It’s solid advice.

Whoopi Goldberg was the last Black woman to host the Oscars all the way back in 2002 when A Beautiful Mind won Best Picture. Goldberg has been a frequent host, previously emceeing the ceremony in 1999, 1996 and 1994. She was also the first sole female host to headline the Academy Awards. Ellen DeGeneres is still the only other female talent to take on the role on her own for the night.

Regina Hall is well known for her comedic roles in Girls Trip and the Scary Movie franchise. She’ll be joined by two talented comedians, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. During Hall’s interview, the actress shared how it feels being paired with these other women:

It’s been an a wild couple of years, and so for us, we just really wanna have and make a great night for the audience. It’s historic to have three women. [hosting]It’s Women’s History Month so we’re like, “This is all coming together.” It’s great fun and you can see their amazing minds. You can see their thinking and watch them work. It’s like putting together a puzzle with millions of people around.

