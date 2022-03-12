Meghan Markle’s latest news: Prince Harry and Duchess of Cambridge ‘intervene in’ politics

Meghan & Sophie ‘unhappy in each other’A company’s

According to a body language expert, Meghan Markle and Sophie Wessexes interacted during the 2020 Commonwealth Day service. “uncomfortable”.

Express.co.uk spoke to Inbaal Honigman, a celebrity psychic and body language expert about this moment.

Inbaal observed this moment and gave her opinion: “The interactions, or lack thereof, between Meghan Markle and Sophie Wessex at the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 are eye catching, in their absolute failure of subtlety.”

Inbaal claims: “Over the past few years, Meghan has been subject to considerable scrutiny, whether justly or unjustly, for taking her time trying to fit in with royal protocol, and not accepting every direction that she is given, and having her own mind.

“This is, at times, a delicate conversation, because no one can tell what’s in her mind.

“In this case, however, the signs of animosity are not hidden.

“While the chaps chit chat merrily, being used to formal affairs since birth, they feel comfortable with each other and with the grand occasion. They lean towards each other and their conversation is animated. This shows us how at ease they feel.”

She added: “At the same time, Catherine and Meghan are doing their best. They are adapting, not being born to be royalty.

“They are sitting in a very elegant way, in their allocated seats, behaving properly. Their postures are slightly stiff but not too stiff. They’re comfortable, their smiles reach the eyes, and they are aware that all eyes are on them.