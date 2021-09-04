Fabio Paratici Already Has Next Year’s Signing of the Summer in his Sights!

There’s a case to be made that Tottenham was the big winner of the 2020/21 summer transfer window.

The London club retained Harry Kane and added many exciting young talents to the squad, including Emerson Royal, Bryan Gil, and Cristian Romero.

Romero is particularly impressive and maybe the best signing Spurs have made.

Fabio Paratici has certainly worked his magic during his first summer at Spurs, but if reports are to be believed, he may already have next season’s signing of the summer in his sights.

Indeed, Football London claims that Spurs are already eyeing up a free transfer move for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, and that’s such an exciting prospect.

Kessie is one of Serie A’s best midfielders already, and he looks perfectly suited to the Premier League due to his ability on the ball and his ability to initiate presses and win possession in a Milan side that plays a 3-4-3 in possession, much like Nuno’s Tottenham.

If Tottenham is to win the big trophies, the midfield battles will be crucial, and Kessie would certainly bring something to the table that Spurs don’t have right now.

This is a player that was valued earlier this year at €50m (£43m), and Tottenham could end up signing him on a free.

There are bound to be bargains galore in the Premier League next summer, but it’s hard to imagine any side getting a coup as big as Kessie on a free.

It remains to be seen if the Spurs can pull it off. However, it would be a strong contender for the signing.