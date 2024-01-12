Orion and the Dark Release Date, Spoilers, Cast & More: Everything We Know

Netflix subscribers, get ready for an enchanting animated adventure as “Orion and the Dark” is set to illuminate screens on Saturday, February 2, 2024. Directed by Sean Charmatz and featuring a star-studded voice cast including Jacob Tremblay, Paul Walter Hauser, Werner Herzog, and Juliet Jelenic, this upcoming animated fantasy adventure is based on Emma Yarlett’s children’s book of the same name.

The Journey of Orion: Confronting Fears and Embracing Life

“Orion and the Dark” follows the story of Orion, an ordinary elementary school kid grappling with a multitude of irrational fears, with the dark being his greatest source of anxiety. Confronting this fear nightly, Orion’s life takes an extraordinary turn when Dark, the personification of the night, takes him on a whimsical adventure, offering valuable life lessons along the way.

A Stellar Production Team: Orion and the Dark

The film is not only directed by Sean Charmatz but also boasts a screenplay written by the acclaimed Charlie Kaufman. Executive produced by Bonnie Arnold and Walt Dohrn, with Alex Brennan as the supervising producer and Kristin Brenner as the associate producer, “Orion and the Dark” promises to be a heartwarming and insightful journey for audiences of all ages.

Orion and the Dark Release Date

“Orion and the Dark” will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix on February 2, 2024. Current Netflix subscribers can mark their calendars to embark on this animated adventure on the designated release date. Be prepared for laughter, life lessons, and the joy of conquering fears in this magical animated tale.

Don’t miss out on the animated magic! Tune in to Netflix on February 2, 2024, to join Orion on his transformative journey from fear to joy.