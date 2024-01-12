Incredible PS3 Game from the ’00s now worth over $255 – Get over $100 even if the box is opened!

Is Your Old Grand Theft Auto Game Worth More Than You Think? The Shocking Truth Revealed

Grand Theft Auto fans may have a rare copy of a game lying around at home that is worth big bucks. If you were a big PlayStation 3 gamer, you could be sitting on a prized collectible.

Rare Collectible: The Grand Theft Auto IV Special Edition

Grand Theft Auto IV, released on the PS3 on April 29, 2008, is one of the highest-rated video games of all time. The Special Edition version of this game is very valuable, and you might be surprised at how much it’s worth.

The Value of a Sealed Copy

If you still have the Special Edition version of GTA IV still sealed, it could sell for as much as $255. A professionally graded version of the game could go for $280.50. Even if it’s unsealed, but you’ve still got a complete-in-box copy, it’s potentially worth $139.50. That’s a significant amount for a game that’s over a decade old.

Factors Affecting the Price

The price of the game starts to drop significantly if it’s neither sealed nor complete-in-box. A loose copy is valued at just $33.84, while the box itself is reportedly only worth $31. And if you’ve got the manual, it could sell for $15. It’s important to note that these prices are just estimates based on previous sales of the game.

The Grand Game Itself

Grand Theft Auto IV is the sixth main entry in the series and follows ex-soldier Niko Bellic, an Eastern European immigrant living in a New York City-inspired location called Liberty City. The game was released to universal acclaim from critics and has a very high score on Metacritic, making it one of the most highly regarded games in history.

It’s shocking to learn the value of an old video game that some fans might have lying around. With prices of up to $280.50 for a professionally graded sealed copy, it’s worth taking a look in your closet to see if you have a rare Grand Theft Auto IV Special Edition.