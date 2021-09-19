Only Fools & Horses actor who played Boycie dies aged 79 following cancer battle

ONLY Fools And Horses star John Challis has died from cancer at the age of 79, his family today confirmed.
Along with Sir David Jason, Nicholas Lyndhurst, he was most well-known for his role as Boycie, an unscrupulous second-hand dealer in car sales.
After only making one appearance, he cancelled a 30-date speaking tour earlier in the month.
His family released the following statement: “It is with deepest sorrow that we share this sad news. After a long battle against cancer, John Challis, our dear friend, passed away peacefully in his sleep.
He will be remembered for his role as ‘Boycie’, and will be missed by many. His great legacy of work will bring joy and smiles for many more years.
“Please respect the privacy of John’s family and friends at this difficult time, and be assured that in the future there will be an occasion to celebrate John’s life – when everyone will be welcome to come along.”
BOYCIE WAS ONLY SUPPOSED TO FEATURE IN ONE ONLY FOOLS SCENE
John Challis originally played the role when he was in 30s.
He was originally supposed to only play the role for one episode of the series. Then, he would become a more prominent part of the cast.
EASTENDER’S ACTRESS TRACY-ANN OBERMAN CALLS JOHN CHALLIS ‘AN ICON’
EastEnder’s actress Tracy-Ann Oberman described John Challis as an “icon” following his death aged 79.
She tweeted: “Omg, just heard news about John Challis. It is so devastating.
“He was a wonderful friend and ally since meeting me on Twitter.
“Love you John you icon and all thoughts to your beloved family. May your memory be a blessing. So sad.”
ALLO’ ALLO! STAR VICKI MICHELLE SHARED HER SHOCK AT JOHN’S DEATH
‘Allo ‘Allo! Vicki Michelle, an actress, also paid tribute John Challis.
She posted on Twitter that she was shocked and saddened to learn about the death of Wonderful John Challis, a man who was truly a legend.
“Loved by the Nation. Condolences to his family and loved ones.”
BENIDORM ACTRESS CRISSY ROCK SHARES HER HEARTBREAK OVER JOHN CHALLIS’ DEATH
Actress Crissy Rock, who appeared in Benidorm with John Challis, was among those paying tribute to the actor.
On Twitter, she said: “I am deeply saddened to learn that @BeingBoycie, the legend actor, has unfortunately passed away.”
John you were a true gentleman, always loving and supportive towards my needs.
“I am thinking of your family and close friends at this hard time. Rest well. Crissy xx.”
SOMERSET COUNTY CRICKET CLUB PAY TRIBUTE TO LONG TERM FAN JOHN CHALLIS
In tribute to their long-term fan, Somerset County Cricket Club shared a video filmed with John Challis earlier this year in which he comically announced the extension of a player’s contract.
“Somerset County Cricket Club are extremely saddened to hear about the passing of long term supporter John Challis,” The club tweeted.
“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”
WHAT DID JOHN CHALLIS AFTER ONLY FOOLS & HORSES
John Challis’ Boycie was so beloved by OFAH fans that he got his own spin-off series, The Green Green Grass.
Challis became well-known for playing Monty in four series of the ITV sitcom Benidorm.
And in 2020, Challis made a documentary, Boycie in Belgrade, exploring how OFAH had become a huge hit in Serbia.
“I felt like a pop star, it was extraordinary,” He told Central Recorder. “They kept asking me where Marlene was.”
IN PICTURES: SUE HOLDERNESS AND JOHN CHALLIS ATTEND THE 2002 NTA AWARDS
Sue Holderness joined tributes this afternoon to Boycie actor John Challis.
Boycie, a cigar-smoking businessman with a mocking laugh, was married to the feisty Marlene – played by Sue Holderness – and regularly butted heads with Sir David’s Del Boy.
Sue Holderness who played Marlene is pictured John at the National Television Awards back in 2002.
JOHN CHALLIS PREVIOUSLY REVEALED A RARE MOMENT OF TENDERNESS WITH HIS FATHER
Speaking to the Guardian, Challis said: “The only time he let his guard down was when he was quite p***ed and he’d watched me in Tom Stoppard’s play Dirty Linen.
“We were sitting at the kitchen table and he suddenly said ‘I was so proud of you’, and I burst into tears because he’d never, ever said that.
“And then he said ‘How do you do that? How do you get up there on stage and do that?’ I said ‘It’s my job, Dad’. ‘Fantastic’, he said.
“It was an unbelievable breakthrough, but then the doors closed and he never mentioned it again.”
JOHN CHALLIS’ EARLY LIFE AND CAREER
Challis, who has died aged 79, was born in Bristol in 1942 but moved to south-east London with his parents when he was one.
His father was a civil servant from Sheffield while his mother, who harboured dreams of becoming an actress, oversaw plays for youth clubs.
After a brief and unsuccessful attempt at becoming an estate agent, Challis set his sights on a career in the arts.
One of his early roles was as Sergeant Culshaw in police procedural Z-Cars, which he thought was of no interest to his father.
It was only years later that he found out from a family friend how proud his father was. They later shared a rare moment of personal affection.
ACTRESS WHO PLAYED BOYCIE’S WIFE MARLENE PAYS TRIBUTE
Sue Holderness, who played Boycie’s wife Marlene in Only Fools And Horses, paid tribute to John Challis as her “beloved friend”.
She said in a statement: “Marlene without Boycie – it’s unthinkable. John Challis was my partner on screen and stage for 36 years and my beloved friend. R.I.P. darling John. I will miss you every day.”
ONLY FOOLS STAR JOHN CHALLIS LEFT INDELIBLE MARK ON BRITISH TV AS BOYCIE
John Challis left an indelible mark on British popular culture with his portrayal of loudmouth second-hand car salesman Boycie in Only Fools And Horses.
The character, usually found at the Nag’s Head pub with a cigar in one hand and a large cognac in the other, was instantly recognisable by his mocking laugh – which often followed a cutting remark about one of the Trotters.
Challis played Terrance Aubrey “Boycie” Boyce from the first series of Only Fools And Horses in 1981, right the way through to the final Christmas special in 2003.
He also reprised the career-defining role of Boycie, a close friend and frequent sparring partner of Sir David Jason’s Del Boy, for spin-off series The Green Green Grass from 2005-2009.
THREE DEGRESS SINGER SHEILA FERGUSON PAYS TRIBUTE TO JOHN CHALLIS
The Three Degrees singer Sheila Ferguson tweeted: “I’ve been waiting for this for a few days now.
“It is with great sadness that I tell you that my dear friend, John Challis (Boycie from OFAH) has just passed.
“I’ve been in touch with his wife, Carol, who is obviously heartbroken, as am I. Much love, S.”
WHO WAS JOHN CHALLIS’ BELOVED CHARACTER BOYCIE?
FAMILY ASK FOR DONATIONS TO BE MADE TO HIS CHOSEN ANIMAL CHARITIES
John Challis’s family said donations in his memory can be made to his chosen animal charities Cuan Wildlife Rescue, Tusk or the British Hedgehog Preservation Society.
Their statement added: “As Boycie would have said… you know it makes sense!”
JOHN CHALLIS DIED PEACEFULLY AND IN HIS SLEEP, SAYS FAMILY
STATEMENT FROM JOHN CHALLIS’ FAMILY
