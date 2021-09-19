Only Fools & Horses actor who played Boycie dies aged 79 following cancer battle

ONLY Fools And Horses star John Challis has died from cancer at the age of 79, his family today confirmed.

Along with Sir David Jason, Nicholas Lyndhurst, he was most well-known for his role as Boycie, an unscrupulous second-hand dealer in car sales.

After only making one appearance, he cancelled a 30-date speaking tour earlier in the month.

His family released the following statement: “It is with deepest sorrow that we share this sad news. After a long battle against cancer, John Challis, our dear friend, passed away peacefully in his sleep.

He will be remembered for his role as ‘Boycie’, and will be missed by many. His great legacy of work will bring joy and smiles for many more years.

“Please respect the privacy of John’s family and friends at this difficult time, and be assured that in the future there will be an occasion to celebrate John’s life – when everyone will be welcome to come along.”

