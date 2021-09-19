After Seven Years Juan Pablo Galavis Reunited With Nikki Ferrell

Juan Pablo Galavis’s name came up recently because Clare Crawley became The Bachelorette. She liked to remind people she famously told the Bachelor off towards the end of his season. She said, “I would never want my children having a father like you.” It stemmed from him saying something sexual to her, and she took offense. Especially when he didn’t choose her in the end. Juan Pablo partnered with Nikki Ferrell.

While Juan Pablo married after the show, it wasn’t to someone he met through the franchise. That relationship didn’t last, and that’s why after seven years, he reunited with Nikki Ferrell. Before the couple broke up, they went on the show Couples Therapy to try and work on it. Nikki said, “I tried hard, and he tried too.”

Juan Pablo Galavis Reunited With Nikki Ferrell

According to US Weekly, Juan Pablo Galavis and Nikki said they tried not, “tv tried,” but it didn’t work. She said, “He lives in Miami, and he’s in the entertainment industry, and that’s his job and his lifestyle. It was tough for me to fit into that.” She said, in the end, they were just two different people. After the Final Rose, Chris Harrison let the world know how they felt about each other.

Despite Juan Pablo not saying he loved Nikki or asking her to get married, Chris said they were in love, and that was a fact. He reiterated Juan wouldn’t say it, but he knew it was true. They were reunited after catching up on Instagram. They got ice cream together and then shared a selfie on Instagram. Juan captioned it, “Great 7 years of catching up @nikki_ferrell.”

Was Their Meeting To Rekindle Old Feelings?

Juan Pablo Galavis and Nikki weren’t meeting in a romantic nature. Tyler VanLoo also got Nikki married in 2016, although they had split up briefly. Bachelor nation loved the photo. Sharleen Joynt said, “this is everything.” Nikki shared it on her Instagram story. She said, “don’t make it weird, people, mmk?” Then she said, “other than the guy at Coldstone that thought we were on a date, so he went with the two spoon move.”

In the picture, Juan Pablo is holding an ice cream cone with two spoons. They’re both relaxed and smiling. One fan said, “OG Bachelor fans quaking.” Another said, “This makes me happy! I loved them as a couple! Good to see they are friends.” A third thought the comments would be good. They posted, “BRB gonna make popcorn before reading the BN comments.”

What do you think about this reunion?