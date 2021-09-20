One of America’s thinnest homes just 10ft wide & built in feud sells for $1.2m

A PROPERTY known as Boston’s ‘Skinny House’ – that is only ten feet wide and 30 feet long – has sold for $1.25million.

The home, which has four stories, was built by a Civil War soldier who returned home to discover that his brother had taken their share of the inheritance and built a large house. He also built the tiny house next to him in spite.

3 Boston’s Skinny House has sold for $1.25m Credit: Alamy

3 The property had been on the market for roughly a month before it was sold $50,000 above the asking price

Listed on 10 August, the real estate agency CL Properties said the home, “received multiple offers and went under agreement for over list price in less than one week”.

Legend has it that the “Spite House” was built on the same lot as two feuding brothers who had inherited the land from their father in the 1870s.

After returning from battle, one found his brother had built an enormous house on the lot. He then rearranged the property to block sunlight and harbour views.

The home, which measures only 10 feet in width and 30 feet in length, has 1,165 square feet spread over four floors.

A private roof deck overlooking the Boston Harbor is another feature. All this on 0.03 acres.

The main entrance to the house is located in an alleyway that leads directly into the kitchen and dining area. There is no front door.

Travis Sachs is the executive vice president for CL Properties. He said that it measures six feet and a half across.

So, if your hands are spread apart, it could look like you’re wall-to–wall.

“Shaquille O’Neal would definitely be able to touch wall to wall.”

The deal was concluded Thursday at $1.25million.

The property was sold to a family with four children for $50,000 more than the original asking price.

It is situated in Boston’s North End. The area is home to many historic buildings and numerous restaurants.

Tourists pass by the home daily as part of Boston’s Freedom Trail – a 2.5-mile path that stops at more than a dozen historic sites.