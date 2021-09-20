Meghan Markle latest news – Duchess HUMILIATED at Emmy Awards 2021 as Cedric the Entertainer rips into her and Harry

CEDRIC the Entertainer absolutely humiliated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle last night

The 2021 Emmy Awards host, 57, roasted the couple over their bombshell chat with Oprah Winfrey. telling the star-studded Los Angeles ceremony: “As great as The Crown is, it pales in comparison to the real monarchy.”

The comedian continued: “I mean that Oprah interview with Prince Harry and Meghan. That was the real tea right there, wasn’t it?”

“Meghan must put it on that boy because he renounced his throne quicker than Eddie Murphy in Coming to America,” he said.

He then made jokes about baby Archie teaching Royal Family dance moves and mocking Harry’s and Meghan’s complaints regarding their time as important members of the Royal Family.

Josh O’Connor and other members of The Crown cast were seen on camera looking sheepish as Cedric joked on the stage

