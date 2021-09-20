Meghan Markle latest news – Duchess HUMILIATED at Emmy Awards 2021 as Cedric the Entertainer rips into her and Harry

CEDRIC the Entertainer absolutely humiliated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle last night
The 2021 Emmy Awards host, 57, roasted the couple over their bombshell chat with Oprah Winfrey. telling the star-studded Los Angeles ceremony: “As great as The Crown is, it pales in comparison to the real monarchy.”
The comedian continued: “I mean that Oprah interview with Prince Harry and Meghan. That was the real tea right there, wasn’t it?”
“Meghan must put it on that boy because he renounced his throne quicker than Eddie Murphy in Coming to America,” he said.
He then made jokes about baby Archie teaching Royal Family dance moves and mocking Harry’s and Meghan’s complaints regarding their time as important members of the Royal Family.
Josh O’Connor and other members of The Crown cast were seen on camera looking sheepish as Cedric joked on the stage
Read our Meghan Markle live blog for the latest updates…
-
PHILIP ORDERED HARRY TO ‘COME BACK ALIVE’ FROM AFGHANISTAN
PRINCE Harry reveals the Duke of Edinburgh ordered him to “come back alive” before he went off to war in Afghanistan.
Harry, 37, opens up about his dry sense of humour in a touching television tribute to his grandfather, who died in April aged 99.
Harry was filmed in California apart from the rest.
His brother William and dad Charles were among others remembering Prince Philip in clips revealed today ahead of Wednesday’s hour-long BBC special.
-
DIANA PREDICTED SHE WOULD DIE ‘FROM BRAKE FAILURE AND SERIOUS HEAD INJURY’ IN NOTE
She even wrote a letter two years before her death claiming that Prince Charles was plotting to kill her so he could marry Ms Legge-Bourke.
In the note, Diana predicted she would die through “brake failure and serious head injury”.
The princess is said to have been obsessed with the mistaken idea of an affair – a false allegation deeply upsetting to the younger nanny.
Mark Stephens, a media lawyer with the law firm Howard Kennedy, said: “The BBC’s handling of Bashir was a catastrophe turned into a disaster and as a consequence, the corporation recognises the least said, the soonest mended.”
Bashir denies faking documents connected to the nanny. He claimed that the notes Earl Spencer made and then attributed to him were comments made in part by the princess.