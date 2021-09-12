As ITV’s Beat The Chasers returns, viewers are stunned by Bradley Walsh’s ‘sexy’ new haircut.

ITV’s Beat The Chasers returned with mixed results. Ness, an Egyptology student, Gans, an OB/GYN consultant, Pamela, a Lapland enthusiast, and Paul, the radio producer, all returned home empty-handed.

But cat-loving pensioner Robyn beat the chasers and was delighted to win a whopping £40, 000 prize. But it was Bradley Walsh, the popular host, who really got people talking about his new look.

“Bradley’s hair. I am in lust, “One viewer was enchanted.

Another writer wrote: “Can tell brad’s been away, his hair has gone so light #BeatTheChasers”

India Willoughby, a newsreader, and ex-Celebrity Big Brother housemate said: “Brad looking good tonight! #BeatTheChasers”

Another Twitter user agreed and wrote: #BeatTheChasers Bradley is sexier every time I see it!”

Quiz fans were buzzing to see Bradley return for the new series along with Jenny `The Vixen’ Ryan, Anne`The Governess’ Hegerty, Shaun `The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace, Mark `The Beast’ Labbett, and Darragh `The Menace’ Ennis.

Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha had not been on the last series of the ITV program due to illness. Bradley, 61 years old, said earlier this year that viewers weren’t aware he had a medical condition.

Some viewers of the trivia show don’t understand why his face can look puffy on air.

In an interview on This Morning, he said: “People don’t realize I have seriously bad blepharitis.

“I have to take one pill a day for it or I really struggle. It is going to take a lot of work to get my eyes clear.

“So many times, people have commented on how I look. But they don’t realize. If I take medication though, I’m fine.”

Bradley opened up previously about his condition on This Morning, 2017 with hosts Ruth Langsford & Eamonn Holmes.

He said to the couple that itchy eyes, redness, swelling, and crusty eyelids are common symptoms of blepharitis.

While blepharitis isn’t life-threatening, it can often lead to dry eyes, cysts, and conjunctivitis.

It can usually be treated by washing your eyes every day.