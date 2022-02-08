Olympic Power Couples Competing Together in Beijing

Alpine skiers Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde “share in each other’s successes and also disappointments,” she told NBC.





Aleksander Aamodt Kilde and Mikaela Shiffrin.



Noam Galai/Getty Images







Shiffrin competes for Team USA, while Kilde is a member of Norway’s Olympic team.

They had known each other for years, then began dating after Kilde reached out following the tragic death of Shiffrin’s father in 2020.

“He never ever stopped being nice and friendly but also always very respectful, especially because at some points I was in a relationship and he had a couple relationships as well over that time frame,” Shiffrin told NBC. “Last year he got in touch with me again with a really nice and supportive message to my family once I started racing again after my dad’s accident and this time we just never stopped chatting.”