Billionaire Peter Thiel to Exit Meta’s Board of Directors

Billionaire Peter Thiel to Exit Meta's Board of Directors
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Meta on Monday said billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel will retire from its board of directors at the 2022 annual shareholder meeting.

Thiel has served on the board since April 2005, shortly after the company was founded in 2004. The New York Times reported that he will be focusing more on the November midterm elections.

“It has been a privilege to work with one of the great entrepreneurs of our time. Mark Zuckerberg’s intelligence, energy, and conscientiousness are tremendous. His talents will serve Meta well as he leads the company into a new era,” Thiel said in a release.

Peter Thiel (Getty Images)

The remaining board members include its CEO Mark Zuckerberg; Peggy Alford, executive vice president of global sales at PayPal; Marc L. Andreessen of Andreessen Horowitz; Drew Houston, cofounder and CEO of Dropbox; Sheryl K. Sandberg, Meta COO; Tony Xu, cofounder and CEO of DoorDash; as well as other longtime execs at Meta, Estée Lauder and McKinsey.

“Peter has been a valuable member of our board and I’m deeply grateful for everything he has done for our company — from believing in us when few others would, to teaching me so many lessons about business, economics, and the world,” Zuckerberg said in the release. “Peter is truly an original thinker who you can bring your hardest problems and get unique suggestions. He has served on our board for almost two decades, and we’ve always known that at some point he would devote his time to other interests. I’m grateful he’s served on our board for as long as he has, and I wish him the best in his journey ahead.”

Latest News

Previous articleOlympic Power Couples Competing Together in Beijing

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact