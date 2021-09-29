Olivia Colman, Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins Join Timothee Chalamet in ‘Wonka’

Olivia Colman, Rowan Atkinson and Sally Hawkins are joining Timothée Chalamet in Warner Bros.’ “Wonka,” it was announced on Wednesday.

The musical prequel to the Roald Dahl classic “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will be directed by Paul King, who will also co-write with writing partner Simon Farnaby, with David Heyman producing through Heyday Films. Rosie Alison, Michael Siegel, and Rosie Alison will be the executive producers.

Chalamet will star as Dahl’s famous chocolatier Willy Wonka and follow his travels around the world before he built the magical candy factory that poor, humble Charlie Bucket would eventually inherit. Mathew Baynton, Jim Carter, Tom Davis, Simon Farnaby, Rich Fulcher, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Paterson Joseph, Keegan-Michael Key, Calah Lane, Colin O’Brien, Matt Lucas, Natasha Rothwell, Rakhee Thakrar and Ellie White also star.

Colman most recently starred in “Mother Sunday” and “The Father,” as well as in “The Crown.” She is currently in post-production on the TV series “Landscapers.” She is represented by ICM, United Agents and Narrative.

Atkinson is most famous for his role as “Mr. Bean,” and most recently, he starred in “Johnny English Strikes Back.” He is currently filming the TV series “Man vs. Bee.” He is represented by PBJ Management.

Hawkins most recently starred in “Paddington 2” and “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” and will next be seen in “Spencer” opposite Kristen Stewart. Conway van Gelder Grant represented Hawkins.

“Wonka” Released on March 17, 2023. The Hollywood Reporter reported the news first.