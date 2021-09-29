Kate Middleton Wears Bold Purple Suit in Northern Ireland

Kate Middleton Wears Bold Purple Suit in Northern Ireland
By Tom O'Brien
  • Kate Middleton wore a bold purple suit during engagements in Northern Ireland. 
  • According to Emilia Wickstead, the suit was paired with a matching belt and a black sweater. 
  • Prince William and the duchess of Cambridge spent the day talking with students at universities.

During Wednesday’s engagements in Northern Ireland, the Duchess of Cambridge made an impressive statement in a purple suit. 

The suit is from Emilia Wickstead’s Autumn/Winter 2021 Collection, according to the Daily Mail and Town and Country, and was paired with a black sweater, a matching belt, and a clutch bag. 

Natural makeup was added to the look, including a casual ponytail, natural hair, and hoop earrings.

The color purple is often used as a symbol of royalty and was so beloved by Queen Elizabeth I that she banned anyone other than royals from wearing it, according to the Daily Express.

A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)

 

Kate Middleton and Prince William spent the day in Derry-Londonderry, where they spoke to Ulster University students about their experiences during the pandemic, according to a Kensington Palace press release. 

It marked the couple’s second royal engagement this week, as they appeared alongside Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at the “No Time to Die” movie premiere in London on Tuesday. 

Kate Middleton and Prince William at the "No Time to Die" premiere.

The Duke and Duchess, of Cambridge.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images


Middleton wore a sparkling gold gown by Jenny Packham, Insider’s Amanda Krause reported. It featured a V-neckline, straight skirt and semi-sheer sleeves.  

Insider asked Kensington Palace and Emilia Wickstead for comment but did not receive any response. 

