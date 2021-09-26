Oleksandr Usyk brands Anthony Joshua “nothing special” after dramatic points win

Oleksandr Usyk dethroned Anthony Joshua to become the new unified heavyweight champion of the world on Saturday night – before branding the Brit’s pressure “nothing special”.

Joshua was outclassed by Usyk over 12 rounds at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, suffering the second defeat of his professional career thanks to scores of 117-112, 116-112 and 115-113.

After the Ukrainian was crowned champion, AJ left the ring without providing an interview as he reflects on what proved a miserable evening’s work in north London.

“This means a lot for me,” he told Sky Sports.

“The fight went exactly the way I expected it to go. There were a few moments where he pushed me hard, but it was nothing special.

“At the beginning I tried, but then my trainers said just stop and do your job.

“The only thing I want to do with this fight is to give praise to my lord Jesus Christ and to say it all comes from him.

“I have been working so hard since January in preparation for this fight, it took me half a year and I didn’t see my family for so long.







“I missed seeing them playing. I want to go home and be happy with my family and I’m not thinking about the rematch.”

His heavyweight credentials were questioned by many after testing wins over Chazz Witherspoon and Derek Chisora, but Usyk has proven he belongs in boxing’s flagship division by getting the better of Joshua, who weighed almost 20lbs more.