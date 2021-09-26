Ant and Dec drop I’m a Celeb sneak peak as duo pose for hilarious pic in Wales

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have sent viewers wild as they shared a hilarious sneak peek as they start preparing for the 2021 series.

The fun-loving presenters shared a picture of a road sign ahead of the upcoming series, all the way from Wales.

In a pic on Instagram, the Georgie duo looked thoughtful as they stood in front of a sign for Mynyddislwyn.

Captioning the snap, they wrote: “Guess where we’ve just popped to for a little bit of filming #IAC2021”.

The show’s bosses recently pitted the 45-year-old pals against each other as they filmed a promo for the upcoming 21st series, lumping Ant with a teeny brown pony.









The fans went mad for it, with one joking: “Australia looks so good here”.

Even last year’s winner Giovanna Fletcher took to the comments to say: “Feel free to swing by my castle any time”.

The playful sight would come as no surprise to any onlookers, as the lively pair are no strangers to fooling around – or rivalry, for that matter.







(Image: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)



After being given a leg-up by horse experts, he plonked himself on the adorable little thing, which wore an equally tiny chanfron – the piece of armour that would protect a horse’s head during Medieval battle.

Dec, on the other hand, cut a strapping figure as he overshadowed his famously taller buddy on a majestic white beast.

Despite one sitting far taller than the other, the daft duo both appeared to have a lot of fun with the creative spoof – just as they did with their cheeky Mynyddislwyn post.







(Image: Getty Images)



I’m a Celeb bosses hoped this year’s instalment would return to the humid Aussie jungle, but the country’s ongoing lockdown hell means it heads to Wales for the second year in a row instead.

And while ITV hopes 2022 will bring the show better luck, by the looks of Ant and Dec’s latest shenanigans, cool and crisp Wales offers plenty to keep fans entertained.

If these scenes are anything to go by, the upcoming series promises viewers just as much of a hoot as the nation’s favourite twosome had on the show’s promo shoot.