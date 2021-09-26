North Carolina Couple’s House Fire Ends in Marriage Proposal After Engagement Ring Is Pulled From Ashes

A North Carolina couple’s devastating house fire ended with a heartfelt marriage proposal after the engagement ring was pulled from the ashes.

Kellie Stanley and Sean Matthews were out for a romantic dinner when their neighbor saw the house was on fire. She desperately tried to contact them and finally reached them through their doorbell camera.

Their first concern was their dog, Memphis, who was still inside. The neighbor was able to get him out. But by the time they got home, it was too late for their house. The engulfing flames had destroyed their dream home.

“It was utter chaos. There were multiple firetrucks and probably over 100 people in our neighborhood,” Kellie told Inside Edition.

Luckily, Sean was able to recover the fireproof safe containing the diamond engagement ring he had just bought for Kellie, along with a family Bible.

That night, he decided there was no better time to pop the question.

“We’re going to get through this as a fiancé or more. And it’s just a house. It’s our house, but we’ll have another one,” the groom-to-be said during the proposal.

The couple said they are grateful for the neighbor who warned them and saved their dog. They say they know it will be a long road as they rebuild their lives, but they will do it together.

“It definitely puts your life in perspective, especially at the end of the night when we were driving away from our home with nothing but the clothes on our back and our dog,” Kellie said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the couple out.

By the way, she said yes!