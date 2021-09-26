Melania Trump Told Aide Not to Tweet for Peace During Insurrection: New Book

Melania Trump Told Aide Not to Tweet for Peace During Insurrection: New Book
By Tom O'Brien
Melania Trump is being compared to Marie Antoinette in her former press secretary’s new book. In it, Stephanie Grisham calls the former first lady “dismissive, defeated, and detached.” Grisham says she reached out to Melania during the Jan. 6 riots and asked, “Do you want to tweet that peaceful protests are the right of every American, but there is no place for lawlessness and violence?” She says Melania had a one word answer: “No.”

