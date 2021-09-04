No Time To Die James Bond Movie at risk of being delay Again!

It’s the Bond film that never seems to be allowed to live on-screen – and it might be getting delayed yet again after original plans had it set for release way back in 2019

James Bond fans might need to have a few drinks to calm their nerves in the face of rumors that the long-delayed film may be delayed again.

The 25th installment in the hugely popular spy film franchise – titled No Time To Die – appears to be at risk of being denied the right to come alive on the big screen following almost two years of delays.

The original release date for the movie was to be November 2019, but it was moved because Danny Boyle, the original director, quit. Later, there were injuries on set and numerous times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The film is finally meant to see the light of day with a release planned for the 30th of September – and with a glitzy premiere at the Royal Albert Hall two days before.

Hollywood industry insiders speculate that the film may be delayed to 2022 to avoid a further delay.

The film industry’s titans Variety has speculated Bond’s latest mission could be pushed back paramount Films Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible has been delayed.

The Top Gun sequel was due to be released in November this year but has now been pushed back to May next year – while the latest Mission: Impossible film is slipping back from May 2022 to November 2022 instead.

The release changes are due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic which has dented box office revenues for films releasing in 2021 – creating fears big-budget films won’t make as much if released this year amid ongoing lockdowns and delayed vaccine rollouts in some parts of the world.

Variety have speculated that the two Tom Cruise fronted films being delayed could force a last minute cancellation of this month’s planned rebased of No Time To Die.

Variety states: “The final Bond film starring Daniel Craig that hits theaters before Amazon finalizes control of MGM, No Time to Die desperately needs to turn a profit across global markets, as the situation in the U.S. is simply too dicey for domestic gross to reimburse rising expenses.

“Further delays will make getting a return on investment difficult on its $200 million (£144 million) budget, plus at least another $66 million (£47.60 million) in blown marketing costs.

“Last year, Bond’s initial postponement from April to Thanksgiving triggered a wave of similar shifts at other studios. Then in early October, MGM shifted the film again from November to 2021.”

The report continued: “MGM was largely absent from the box office recovery seen earlier in 2021. Given that the release of Top Gun would have been more than a month after No Time bowed, Paramount deciding to flee the fall without at least seeing how No Time would fare first is a troubling sign for the film, making another delay possible despite how badly that would inconvenience MGM as it looks to secure financial stability.”

The UK’s new Bond film is scheduled to release at the beginning of October, but the USA release is set for 8 October.

Variety reports that some of the most anticipated Marvel movies, such as Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home may be delayed due to Mission: Impossible delays and Top Gun.

Eternals is set for release in November, while Spider-Man is due for release at Christmas – while Marvel’s Black Widow stalled at the box office earlier this year.

Marvel and Disney are said to be monitoring the current Marvel release Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as they wait for the Box Office results. The result could influence future Marvel releases.