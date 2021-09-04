Big Shot Season 2 To Premiere?

We see the Westbrook Sirens beat their rival team, The Carlsbad Cobras in a narrow two-point win at the last buzzer. While the first season focuses on Marvyn’s character development from grumpy and isolated into empathetic and selfless, it will be fun to see him put his personal growth into practice.

It’s easy to be a better person when your worst enemy is yourself, but when it’s someone else, sometimes our worst colors can show.

Because Marvyn decides to stay at Westbrook instead of taking an opportunity as a college coach again at USCB, we know he’ll be fully dedicated to the girls in the next season. Aside from the fact that people move in and out of high schools all the time, Season 2 will likely see some new faces.